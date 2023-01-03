What Damar Hamlin Video Reveals About His Injury, According to Cardiologist

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in a stable condition in hospital after he collapsed during the game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The 24-year-old required CPR on the field after he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whose helmet hit the chest of the Bills player.

After initially seemingly shaken by the hit, Hamlin then fell back onto the ground, and emergency treatment was given by paramedics, who rushed onto the field.

The safety received medical attention on field for more than 30 minutes, with players from both sides looking visibly upset, before Hamlin was rushed to a local hospital.

The game was subsequently called off after discussions between the teams and officials.

Bernard Ashby MD, a vascular cardiologist based in Miami, has explained on Twitter what happened to Hamlin's body during the impact in the tackle.

"The video of Damar Hamlin from a cardiologist's perspective resembled commotio cordis - a phenomenon that occurs when a sudden blunt impact to the chest causes cardiac arrest.

"Timely defibrillation is life saving & prevents anoxic brain injury. I pray an AED was near," Ashby tweeted.

Fortunately, this seemed to be the case, with one person replying to the doctor: "Yes, they had it! The staffs did get to him quickly & worked him. So glad that many sports arenas now have them & they are easy to use. Young heart/lungs & I hope he responds well."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement following the postponement of the game, in which he explained events after Hamlin had received treatment: "Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," Goodell added.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

NFL Executive Vice President of Communications Jeff Miller added after the postponement: "There's nothing in consideration right now. Our concern is for the player and his well-being. At the appropriate time, I'm sure that we'll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game."

Hamlin's friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney gave an update on the NFL star on Twitter early on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Rooney wrote: "Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

The Bengals are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 8, while the Bills are due to face the New England Patriots.

No date has been arranged as yet for the Bills and Bengals game to be replayed.

