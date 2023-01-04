Tom Brady, J.J. Watt, More NFL Players React After Damar Hamlin Collapse

Tom Brady led well wishes for Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin who remains in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a primetime U.S. National Football League game on Monday.

The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback sent his prayers to Hamlin and also made a huge donation of $10,000 to his annual toy drive fundraiser.

"We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they'll continue to provide," Brady tweeted.

Other NFL players also took to social media to express their concern and love for Hamlin.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wrote: "Please pray for our brother."

"Please be ok man," tweeted Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

American tennis star Jessica Pegula who is the daughter of the owners of the Bills said she felt sick watching the incident.

"It's just terrible. There's really no words. I'm glad they stopped the game," Pegula wrote.

"It brings you back to there's a lot of bigger things that are more important than sports and games. It was pretty scary."

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson added: "Wow. I am praying for you @HamlinIsland. Praying for health and safety."

While Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes wrote: "Praying hard ... please be okay man."

Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground after colliding with wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the match against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received medical attention on-field for more than 30 minutes before he was to a local hospital.

The NFL suspended the game an hour later and his representatives confirmed he was in a critical condition.

"His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them," tweeted Jordon Rooney.

Born in Pennsylvania, Hamlin joined the Bills in 2021 as a safety. He was a sixth-round draft pick after playing for the University of Pittsburgh team from 2016 to 2020.

He started the GoFundMe in 2020 to raise money for toys for children in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser originally had a target of $2,500 but raised more than $650,000 an hour after Hamlin collapsed. It currently is sitting at almost $6 million at the time of publishing.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on the fundraising page.

"I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive."