Dane Cook's Wedding to Kelsi Taylor Raises Questions

Dane Cook has married his long-time girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, in a tropical Hawaii wedding, but their marriage has raised a few eyebrows.

The couple said "I do" six years after they began dating, when she was 18 and he was 45, but some reports have suggested they first met before that.

Cook announced that he had married the pilates instructor on Saturday, September 24, on X, formerly Twitter.

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor attend the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7, 2019, in Santa Barbara, California. The couple recently married in Hawaii. Matthew Simmons/Getty Images North America

"Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii," he wrote. "The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you've got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return."

"The years of laughs, adventures and accomplishments we've shared were solidified in front of some of our dearest friends and family during an emotional ceremony. I can't wait to share more but for now just know this. I've never felt this way. It's so wonderful."

The married on a private estate in O'ahu in front of 20 guests and chose Hawaii because it was the location of the first vacation they took together.

"It's such an oasis, and we couldn't be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of O'ahu," Cook toldPeople.

Taylor wore the Solstice Gown by Grace Loves Lace and walked down the aisle to Marry Me by Train.

"My mom, Donna, always instilled in me that the person you love and who loves you back, you have to be a team," Cook said of their relationship. "Championing each other, supporting one another through life's ups and downs. With Kelsi that's been at the core of who we are since we became a couple. I've long imagined having a family, a home filled with laughter and dogs, and most importantly feeling the mutual desire to embrace this life, sharing the adventure."

The couple met at a games night the comedian hosted at his home and he revealed they were friends for a while before they began dating. But there has been controversy around their relationship from the outset, with some people working out Taylor was 17 when they met for the first time, but turned 18 the same month.

Their wedding has prompted people to focus on the age difference once again and has raised eyebrows over their relationship timeline.

"Found his high school sweetheart at 45. Heartwarming.." wrote one person on X.

Another commented: "she was 18 he was 45. ugh cmon."

And a third added: "Dane cook was three years older than his new bride when she was born. Let that marinate for a minute..."

Newsweek contacted Cook's representatives via email for comment.

Following news of their 2022 engagement, some internet sleuths dug into Cook's Instagram account to realize he'd hosted a number of games nights that were attended by younger women. One person was actress Joey King, who was 16 when she attended one of the parties—the same one where Cook met his future wife.

Emily Alyn Lind attended a party in 2017 when she was 14, and Bella Thorne was 20 when she went to one of his games nights in 2016.

Then 18-year-old actress Emily Robinson attended a games night party in April 2017, while another actress, Saxon Paige Sharbino, is seen in group shots at 16 years old, and in individual snaps with Cook when she was 15 years old.