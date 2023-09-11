Has Danelo Cavalcante's Sister Been Arrested? What We Know, What We Don't

Eleni Cavalcante, the sister of escaped Pennsylvania convict Danelo Cavalcante, was reportedly arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Sunday, as confirmed by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lt. Col. George Bivens.

Bivens told reporters at a press conference on Sunday that Eleni Cavalcante—a Brazilian national like her brother—might face deportation, citing "some immigration issues."

The ICE has not yet confirmed the arrest, and has not responded to a request for comment by Newsweek. PSP told Newsweek to contact ICE for questions regarding the matter.

Neither Bivens nor ICE officials confirmed whether the woman's arrest was in any way linked to her brother's escape from prison and if she had been helping him avoid re-arrest.

There's little information about Eleni Cavalcante currently available to the public, including her age, which is unknown.

Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian national, was sentenced last month to life in prison for murdering his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao, stabbing her 38 times in front of her two young children in August 2021. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

But on August 31 this year he escaped Chester County prison by climbing the wall of the outdoor exercise area. A correction officer on duty at the time of Cavalcante's escape was fired for having a mobile phone in the guard tower.

The escaped convict then stole a dairy truck and has eluded police enforcement since, remaining at large. Cavalcante is also wanted in Brazil for the 2017 murder of a man.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, he was last seen on Saturday "in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville." He was captured by doorbell cameras outside the homes of two former coworkers, where he likely went to ask for help.

Two friends had helped Cavalcante escape after killing Brandao, though he was arrested three hours later. One said at the time that Cavalcante had given him a bag of money to deliver to his sister, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer—suggesting that the two siblings are not estranged.

Police said Danelo Cavalcante has shaved off the beard he had when he escaped and is "clean shaven and last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison trousers, and white shoes."

They have warned residents against the escaped convict, who's considered extremely dangerous.

The dairy truck he had used to escape was found abandoned in a field behind a barn in East Nantmeal on Sunday, according to police.

Anyone with information on Cavalcante's location is urged to call 911 or the State Police tip line at 717-562-2987.