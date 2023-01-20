What David Crosby Said About Fathering Melissa Etheridge's Kids

David Crosby has died at the age of 81, it has been confirmed.

The musician, who was part of the original lineup of The Byrds and went on to form legendary band Crosby, Stills & Nash with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, died following a "long illness," his family said in a statement.

Crosby was well known for his music but also made headlines in 2000 when opened up during an interview on Larry King Live about being a sperm donor for his friend and fellow musician Melissa Etheridge.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Crosby fathering Etheridge's children.

David Crosby and Melissa Etheridge's Kids

Crosby acted as a sperm donor for Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher.

The star's donation gave the former couple their two children; daughter Bailey and late son Beckett.

Speaking on Larry King Live back in 2000, Crosby told the host: "I don't really think that people should think this is such a big deal. Now I don't mean by that that I am taking it lightly—anything but. I think it's a great thing, but I think that people are probably making more out of it than they should."

What Melissa Has Said About David's Death

Following the news of Crosby's death, Etheridge took to Instagram to mourn the biological father of her children.

She posted a picture of her and Crosby sitting on a couch together, Crosby with a guitar in hand.

In the emotional caption, Etheridge wrote: "I am grieving the loss of my friend, and Bailey's and Beckett's biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure."

The caption refers to Crosby's widow Jan Dance, who confirmed her husband's death in a statement, released to Variety, that read: "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched.

"We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.