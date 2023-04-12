Wildlife

Deadly Snake Caught Hiding in Woman's Bed: 'Sneaky Little Beggar'

By
There are few worse places to find a deadly snake than on your bedroom floor—except maybe in your bed.

That is exactly what happened to a woman in Newtown, Australia, who found a deadly eastern brown snake on her bedroom floor. By the time Gunter Glaser of Darling Downs Snake Catchers arrived at the scene, the snake had made its way into her bed.

"[When she] saw it on the bedroom floor, [she] closed the door, put a towel under the door to prevent the snake escaping, then called me," Glaser told Newsweek. "There was some clutter under the bed, so it may have used that to climb into the bed.

Eastern brown snake in bed
This eastern brown snake was found inside the homeowner's bed, tucked beneath the sheets. Facebook/Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7

"I saw [the snake] in the corner of the bedroom, then it disappeared. So I did a search of the room, then the bed," the snake catcher said.

Glaser posted footage of the incident on his Facebook page, Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7, on Tuesday. The footage has been viewed over 1,000 times and has received several comments from concerned users.

"He just wanted to snuggle under the covers," wrote one. "Sneaky little beggar," said another.

Read more

Eastern brown snakes are found throughout eastern and southern Australia and are responsible for more snakebite fatalities than any other species in the country. They have the second most toxic venom of any snake species in the world, according to the University of Melbourne's Australian Venom Research Unit.

Their venom contains a neurotoxin that shuts down the victim's heart, diaphragm and lungs, causing the person to suffocate.

This particular snake was only a hatchling—about half a foot long—but even at this age they can be deadly. "[Their] venom is strong enough to kill an adult," Glaser said. "It becomes more toxic as the snake matures."

The snake's habitat overlaps with some of the most populated areas in Australia, so it is not uncommon to find this species in people's homes. In March, a Queensland woman found a fully grown adult eastern brown snake lying in her bed and snoozing.

Glaser said that there are a few things you can do to prevent snakes from getting into your home. "Check fly screens for holes and gaps under doors leading outside. You need draft stoppers under doors to leave no gap," he said.

While snakes do not go out of their way to bite people, they may lash out if they feel harassed or threatened. For this reason, it is always best to call a professional if you find one in your home.

