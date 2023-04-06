Wildlife

Deadly Snake Found in Gas Station Store Under Fridge: 'Absolute Ripper'

By
Wildlife Wildlife Snakes Nature Australia

While filling up their car at a gas station, a customer in Nuriootpa, South Australia, noticed a deadly eastern brown snake slithering outside the station store.

By the time the staff was notified, the snake had made its way inside.

Snake catcher Dan Marshall, of Barossa Reptile Service, was called to the scene to remove the slippery customer, who was eventually located underneath a drinks fridge.

Snake under fridge in gas station store
Photo of Marshall removing the deadly snake after finding it underneath the drinks fridge at the gas station store (left), and a photo of the snake after it was taken off the premises. Dan Marshall / Barossa Reptile Service/Facebook

"This would have to be one the prettiest eastern browns I've had the privilege of relocating this season," Marshall said in a Facebook post on April 4. "Absolute ripper!"

Eastern brown snakes are found throughout eastern and southern Australia and are responsible for more snakebite fatalities than any other species in the country. According to the University of Melbourne's Australian Venom Research Unit, the species has the second-most toxic venom in the world.

Their venom contains a potent neurotoxin that shuts down the victim's heart, diaphragm and lungs, causing them to suffocate.

Read more

The natural habitat of the eastern brown snake overlaps with some of the most populated areas in the country, so it is not unheard of to find these snakes inside people's homes.

"Eastern browns are really common, but tend to stay away from commotion and humans as they want nothing to do with us, so most of the time people are walking past them and they never know they're there," Marshall told Newsweek.

"The fuel station was on the edge of town so snakes are fairly common in the area. It's not unusual for snakes to get inside buildings from time to time."

In March, an eastern brown snake was actually found inside a car at an airport carpark, much to the shock of the passengers inside. Luckily, no one was hurt, and the snake was safely removed and relocated.

Marshall said that the snake itself was fairly calm and seemed happy to be helped back into some nearby bushland, away from people and property.

Despite their fearsome reputation, eastern brown snakes are not aggressive, and will usually choose to flee rather than bite if they come in to contact with humans. "They will only ever defend themselves if they feel threatened," Marshall said. "Otherwise, they will simply take off in the opposite direction!"

Most bites occur when the snakes are provoked, which is why it is important to call in an expert to have them removed. "It's important to stay calm around any snake and call a professional snake catcher if you find yourself in a dangerous situation."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC