Deadly Tornadoes Hit South Live Updates: Seven Dead in Alabama, Georgia

At Least Six Dead, Homes Damaged in Alabama

There is widespread damage across parts of the southeastern U.S. today, after deadly tornadoes swept through the region.

At least seven people are dead in Alabama and Georgia following the severe storm. In Autauga County, Alabama, six died and another dozen were injured as the tornadoes tore through rural communities, according to county officials.

Autauga County Emergency Management Director Ernie Baggett told the Associated Press that about 40 homes were destroyed or severely damaged, including several mobile homes that blew away in the storm.

"They weren't just blown over, they were blown a distance," he said.

Baggett said crews are working to cut through downed trees to search for people who may need help.

Selma Mayor James Perkins said the city had no fatalities, but several injuries. There are also many downed powerlines, damaged buildings and small fires across the city.

"We have a lot of downed power lines," Perkins said. "There is a lot of danger on the streets."

In Georgia, one person died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Jackson, Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue said.

Several people had also been trapped inside an apartment complex after trees fell onto it, officials in Griffin, GA, said.

The National Weather Service issued more than 40 separate tornado reports Thursday. Areas of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and North Carolina all had tornado warnings for a time.

Today, crews will begin assessing the damage before the cleanup process begins.