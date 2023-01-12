Harrowing Videos Show 'Extremely Dangerous' Tornado Hit Alabama

Videos of Alabama tornadoes that weather experts had dubbed "extremely dangerous" circulated on social media Thursday afternoon.

Alabama was rocked by tornado-producing severe storms, inflicting injuries and leaving serious destruction in their wake. In the state's northern Morgan County, up to 15 injuries were reported in the morning, according to CNN.

A tornado struck Dallas and Autauga counties on Thursday afternoon, per the Montgomery Advertiser, leaving multiple people injured and one dead. Alabama saw more than a dozen tornado reports, with other states in the Southeast claiming damage from severe storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Birmingham tweeted on Thursday afternoon to warn people to take cover.

"A large and extremely dangerous tornado is moving through Selma," NWS Birmingham wrote in part. "PLEASE TAKE SHELTER NOW IF IN THAT WARNING!!!! Sturdy shelter, center most room, lowest floor. This extremely dangerous and serious!!!"

NWS Birmingham's website listed threats including tornadoes, damaging winds and quarter-size hail. Severe storms remain likely in certain parts of the state until 6 p.m.

The office of Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. wrote in a Facebook post that the tornado brought "significant damage" to the city. Citizens were urged to refrain from road travel and avoid any downed power lines.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey warned constituents via tweet to remain "weather aware."

This is the same storm cell that moved through Selma, AL producing damage to the town. It remains tornado warned as it tracks north of Montgomery, paralleling I-85. pic.twitter.com/XpLLmKJV6s — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 12, 2023

WeatherNation tweeted out a video taken from the city of Prattville showing a massive storm cell as it crept across the sky.

"This is the same storm cell that moved through Selma, AL producing damage to the town," WeatherNation wrote. "It remains tornado warned as it tracks north of Montgomery, paralleling I-85."

Another look at the Selma tornado; debris evident. From Caleb LeGrone pic.twitter.com/VSOTBuJ7jV — James Spann (@spann) January 12, 2023

Meteorologist James Spann posted several videos of the day's weather events to his Twitter page, including one that showed the Selma tornado as it hurled debris.

Spann also posted a video of menacing storm clouds looming over Lake Jordan.

Lake Jordan… video from Jordan Cantrell. Lake Jordan looking toward Titus pic.twitter.com/SdoutLbLbE — James Spann (@spann) January 12, 2023

Video from the storm was captured on Interstate 65 around the city of Verbena. The footage, taken by the driver of a vehicle that had pulled over to the highway's shoulder, had racked up more than 19,600 views by publication time.

I-65 south of Verbena… video from Hayley Bowden pic.twitter.com/NKpIXTOUPq — James Spann (@spann) January 12, 2023

Another Twitter user posted video from a woman who said she took shelter from the tornado in a tax office. She can be heard saying that it had "happened so fast" and remarked that she'd been "blessed."

The woman, who sounded shaken up, documented the damage done to her vehicle.

Tornado damage in Selma from Deborah Brown. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/NtTOKDRjbw — Chad Baker (@ChadBlue83) January 12, 2023

"Lord, we could have been gone, y'all," she said in part. "We had to run for cover. We had to go run and jump in the closet."