Deaf and Blind Dog Breaks Hearts by 'Constantly Getting Stuck' Around Home

Having a senior dog can be a challenge, but most dog owners love their pets enough to take on the challenge and look after them in their old age, as they've looked after their owners.

In a video on TikTok with over 2 million views, user Em (@em_adell89) shows what life is like with her beloved senior Maltese dog.

"POV: Your 18 year old, deaf and blind Maltese is constantly getting stuck in random places throughout the house," reads the text.

The footage shows the adorable dog walking into various walls and corners throughout the house and needing to be rescued.

In another video, Em explains that when she turned 16, her father said she could get a cat or a dog. She chose a dog, and has grown up from 16 to 34 with her Maltese by her side.

"I've made a lot of stupid choices in life," the text reads. "But she's been the best decision I've ever made...thank you for growing old with me."

As with humans, senior animals may require a little extra help from time to time. It's for this reason that some pet owners chose to relinquish their older pets when they become harder or more expensive to look after.

Once in shelters, senior dogs have a much lower rate of adoption compared to younger dogs and puppies, 25 percent and 60 percent respectively, and can often end up dying in shelters or euthanized.

"It's important to remember that age is not a disease," say the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). "Although senior pets may develop age-related problems, you can help your pet live a happy, healthy, and active life in their senior years by providing for their physical, mental, and health care needs."

To make sure your senior pet lives a long and comfortable life, the AVMA recommend taking them for more regular vet check-ups.

"Senior pets need to see a veterinarian twice a year or more so signs of illness or other problems can be found and treated early, before they become bigger problems," the AVMA says on its website. "Senior pet exams are similar to those for younger pets but more in-depth. These exams may include dental care, possible bloodwork, and specific checks for signs of aging-related diseases."

It might be tempting to let your senior pet sleep on the couch all day, but older dogs still benefit from regular exercise.

"Pets can become less active with age. Keeping senior pets active through appropriate exercise helps them stay healthier and more mobile," add the AVMA.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"Omgggg what a little angel," commented one user.

"So sweet. My 17-year-old dachshund does this all the time," said another.

"Our deaf and blind boy does this sometimes but can still jump up on the couch. He's our hero," wrote another.

