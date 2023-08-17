Why You Should Own a Senior Dog Shown in Heartwarming Video

A social-media video sharing one dog owner's thoughts on owning a senior canine, with all its difficulties and rewarding moments, has tugged at heartstrings online.

The viral video was shared to TikTok by @oliverncasper, an account made by the owner of two senior golden retrievers. It has been viewed more than 1.6 million times since it was posted on August 8. The heartwarming clip features a montage of the pair's sweetest moments.

The owner of Oliver, 9, and Casper, 12, has titled the post, 'cons (or maybe pros??) of having a senior dog'. They added that elderly canines "want to go home after 5 minutes," "can sleep anywhere," and are often "blind in the dark."

The video is captioned, "in the end I'm still biased for old dogs," to convey that, while caring for a senior canine can be difficult, it's a deeply rewarding experience. The dogs and their owner appear to be based in the U.S. Casper was adopted in 2021, while Oliver has been with the family for longer.

A senior golden retriever looks upwards outside. A viral social-media video has explored the pros and cons of owning an elderly dog. Getty Images

How to Care for a Senior Dog?

Like humans, dogs age and often need more help and support to enjoy their life in their later years. Dogs live for an average of around 12 years, although many go on for much longer, depending on their breed and lifestyle. Although this also depends on the breed of the dog, canines tend to be considered 'seniors' after they've turned 8.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when caring for an older dog, according to the animal-welfare charity, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

"Older dogs may need more rest, [and] they may need to go to the toilet more frequently. Discuss incontinence or any other changes in how often they go to the toilet with your vet," the charity writes online.

"Keep things easily accessible. Make sure everything your dog needs is within easy reach so they don't have to go too far to find their water, food, toys and bed," the RSCPA adds.

"As they get older, a dog's dietary requirements change. It varies with breed and size, but at around 7, your dog might benefit from gradually moving onto a diet designed for senior dogs," the charity says.

The RSPCA advises that owners of senior dogs monitor how much their pet is eating and drinking and mention any changes in their eating habits or weight to a vet.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on August 8 by @oliverncasper, the TikTok video has been liked by over 433,000 users and commented on almost 1,300 times. The majority of the users engaging with the post have shared their own love for elderly dogs in its comments section.

"My senior dog used to wake up from just breathing next to him and now an apocalypse could start and he would sleep so peacefully," one user wrote.

"Maybe I'm a senior dog," joked another.

"90 percent of having a senior dog is them glaring at you after disturbing their 55th nap of the day," added a third.

"My senior blind dog would walk into a corner, get stuck and then bark until someone saved her," commented a fourth TikTok user.

Another comment read: "Don't forget the big dramatic sighs they do for no apparent reason. it always got my attention and made me give them extra pets."

