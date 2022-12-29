Deaf Rescue Cat Has Heartwarming Reaction to Owner Walking in Front Door

A deaf rescue cat's delighted reaction to seeing her owner step through the front door has been caught on camera in heartwarming footage shared on social media.

Karma the cat could barely contain her excitement at seeing her owner, Carolyn, a graphic designer living in Connecticut, arrive home. Just before Carolyn's return, Karma had cut a frustrated figure. In a video filmed by Carolyn's boyfriend, the 9-year-old feline can be seen walking around the back of a couch, meowing at no one in particular.

However, the minute she realizes Carolyn is home, Karma's entire demeanor changes as she delightedly dashes off to greet her human companion.

Cats may have a reputation for being aloof, but scientific research suggests they can get very attached to their owners and actually miss them when they are gone. A 2017 study in online journal PLOS One identified a noticeable difference in the way cats responded to their owners after being left alone for an extended period.

While the cats showed little in the way of reaction when their owners came back after 30 minutes away, the same group of felines reacted with purring and stretching when reunited with their human friends following four hours of separation. Researchers concluded that this show of affection is a clear indicator that cats are happy when their owners return home.

Carolyn told Newsweek her boyfriend filmed Karma's reaction because he wanted her to "see what she's like when she's just with him and wants me to get home already."

"Apparently, she does it quite often," she said. "The way she reacts to seeing me come in never fails to make me smile and makes me feel so loved and grateful to have her in my life. I'm glad I shared it on TikTok. She brightens each of my days, and it makes me so happy to know that that one short video of her did the same for millions of other people all over the world."

It's certainly done that, with the clip gaining over 8 million views on TikTok already, along with numerous comments praising the pet.

One viewer loved "the way she changes tone mid-meow," with another agreeing that "her whole attitude changes instantly." A third commented: "She's so cute," while a fourth fan said, "She loves you so much."

One of three rescue cats who live with Carolyn and her partner, Karma is deaf and requires an inhaler because of her asthma. "But nothing slows her down," Carolyn said. "I'm lucky enough to be her favorite."

According to her owner, Karma loves forehead kisses and cat toys and will often try to groom Carolyn's hair if it's left uncovered.

"Her favorite thing to do is curl up on my pillow at night to sleep, where I'll hear her tiny snores next to my ear all night long," she said. "She's the sweetest cat you'll ever meet, and I can only hope that we'll have many more years to greet each other at the door."

