Democrat Blames Biden Admin for Holiday Airline Chaos

After days of mass flight cancellations and delays from Southwest and other airlines, one Democratic congressman is scrutinizing the Biden administration, saying that the ordeal "could have been avoided."

Southwest Airlines accounted for a large share of the more than 15,000 total flights canceled between Thursday, December 22, and Christmas Day. The company left tons of passengers stranded amid peak holiday travel and ushered in a wave of chaos in airports countrywide.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden condemned the nation's airlines for the widespread cancellations, as did the Department of Transportation (DOT), which singled out Southwest in a tweet.

Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled around the holidays.



Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable.



If you’ve been affected by cancellations, go to @USDOT’s dashboard to see if you’re entitled to compensation. https://t.co/r0YBCPyKes https://t.co/1ZdqhBOAoL — President Biden (@POTUS) December 27, 2022

However, some progressives insisted that the fiasco could have been prevented.

Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, called out DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a tweet on Thursday.

"Nearly six months ago ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ & I called for Buttigieg to implement fines & penalties on airlines for cancelling flights," Khanna wrote. "Why were these recommendations not followed? This mess with Southwest could have been avoided. We need bold action."

Nearly six months ago ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ & I called for Buttigieg to implement fines & penalties on airlines for cancelling flights. Why were these recommendations not followed? This mess with Southwest could have been avoided. We need bold action. https://t.co/wVH4iAezfx — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 29, 2022

Khanna, along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, had previously pushed for the DOT to act more decisively in rooting out some of the industry's "unfair and deceptive practices."

When reached for comment by Newsweek, Khanna's office pointed to a June letter that he sent Buttigieg that warned more needed to be done in order to prevent mass flight delays and cancellations.

However, Sanders and Khanna aren't alone in criticizing the transportation department. Politician and activist Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, addressed the issue in a tweet on Thursday.

"If government oversight fails, we must call it out," she wrote. "The DOT failed in overseeing the airlines."

If government oversight fails, we must call it out.



The DOT failed in overseeing the airlines. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) December 29, 2022

David Sirota, founder and editor-in-chief of news outlet The Lever, posted about his personal travel experience this holiday season.

"As one of the thousands and thousands of Americans who got stranded and fleeced this holiday, I'd like to ask you to tell @SecretaryPete to finally listen to Democratic attorneys general and actually do his job," he tweeted in response to a comment by Buttigieg's husband.

As one of the thousands and thousands of Americans who got stranded and fleeced this holiday, I’d like to ask you to tell @SecretaryPete to finally listen to Democratic attorneys general and actually do his job. https://t.co/sUAe4EIkCE https://t.co/dtOAoD3mat — David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 29, 2022

For his part, Buttigieg has attempted to reassure constituents that his department is on top of the matter. In a video posted by the TODAY Show on Friday, he said that Southwest may face large fines if they don't rectify issues with customers.

"We are going to be putting Southwest Airlines under a microscope in terms of their delivering these kinds of reimbursements and refunds to passengers," he said.

“We are going to be putting Southwest Airlines under a microscope in terms of their delivering these kinds of reimbursements and refunds to passengers,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.



Southwest is now returning to ‘normal operations.’ @ReporterBlayne reports. pic.twitter.com/UkGVnv8MhF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 30, 2022

On Thursday, Buttigieg also put Southwest on notice in a new letter to its CEO, Robert Jordan, spelling out a number of demands.

Newsweek reached out to DOT for comment.

Do you have a tip on a politics story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Southwest Airlines? Let us know via politics@newsweek.com.