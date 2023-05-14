Democrat Uses Fox News Host's Words to Push Back on Hunter Biden Question

Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, on Sunday cited the words of a Fox News host during an appearance on the network to push back against a line of questioning concerning Hunter Biden.

The House Oversight Committee last week released financial records tied to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, claiming to show that he and several other relatives of the president received millions of dollars of income from foreign sources. The committee alleged that these records were proof that Hunter Biden had engaged in "influence peddling," one of the numerous accusations that Republicans have directed at him over the years.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Khanna was asked by host Shannon Bream if he had any curiosity about the transactions, which she said had left Americans with "more questions than answers." In response, Khanna used the words of one of Fox's own longtime hosts, Steve Doocy.

"Well, Steve Doocy from Fox himself asked, he said there's no evidence of anything illegal and no evidence of anything that ties it to President Biden," the congressman said. "I wish House Oversight would spend more time worrying about the ordinary income of Americans going up than they are worried about the income of Hunter Biden."

On Thursday, Doocy, an anchor for Fox & Friends, questioned whether or not the documents showed concrete evidence during an interview with House Oversight Chair James Comer.

"I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun was these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on that show some of the president's relatives were paid more than ten million dollars from foreign sources between 2015 and 2017, and your party, the Republican investigators, say that is proof of influence peddling by Hunter and James [Biden, the president's brother], but that is just your suggestion," Doocy said. "You don't actually have any facts to that point. You've got some circumstantial evidence. And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn't profit—there's no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally."

Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, is seen. Khanna on Sunday cited the words of a Fox News host during an appearance on the network to push back against a line of questioning concerning Hunter Biden. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Khanna further stated that U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss, a Trump appointee, had been appointed to oversee the investigations into Hunter Biden's financial dealings by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The congressman stressed that he is waiting to hear about Weiss's findings, which he said that he would accept.

