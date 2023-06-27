Democratic Governor Taunts DeSantis, Abbott in Their Own Backyards

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is taunting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott with LGBTQ+ pride billboards in their own backyards.

Healey, a Democrat who made history by becoming the nation's first openly lesbian governor, launched on Monday a billboard campaign highlighting Massachusetts' inclusivity toward the LGBTQ+ communities in Florida and Texas, which have implemented policies limiting LGBTQ+ rights.

The "Massachusetts for Us All" campaign is aimed at driving tourism to the Bay State, which has long been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights in the United States. Billboards will be posted across New England and New York as well as in Florida and Texas.

"At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all," Healey said in a news release. "The 'Massachusetts for Us All' campaign sends a clear message that Massachusetts stands for freedom and civil rights."

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey speaks to the press at Maverick Square in Boston as she campaigned on the eve of the midterm elections on November 7, 2022. On Monday, she launched a tourism campaign that will post LGBTQ+ pride billboards in Florida and Texas. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty

She also touted her state as a great place for the LGBTQ+ community to "live, raise a family, visit or build a business." The billboards feature photographs of LGBTQ+ couples across Massachusetts.

"Today, billboards just like these went up across Florida and Texas," Healey tweeted, showing two of the billboards. "Happy Pride everyone."

Today, billboards just like these went up across Florida and Texas.



Happy Pride everyone. pic.twitter.com/QdXOcCyAR4 — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) June 26, 2023

Newsweek reached out to Healey, DeSantis and Abbott for comment via email.

The campaign comes as many in the LGBTQ+ community warn about an uptick in anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric and policies from the right. Companies participating in Pride month have been the target of protests and boycotts, and at least 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures so far this year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Both DeSantis and Abbott have faced criticism for their stances on LGBTQ+ rights. In Texas, for example, Abbott signed a law restricting gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. DeSantis, whose embrace of right-wing social policies has marked his presidential candidacy, has signed laws restricting the discussion of LGBTQ+ identities in schools and has feuded with Disney over LGBTQ+ rights.

Meanwhile, Democratic-leaning states and cities have sought to highlight their support for the LGBTQ+ community in reaction to the national wave of anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

Last year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams launched a campaign inviting members of Florida's LGBTQ+ community to move to New York after DeSantis signed his state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which restricts schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues. And California Governor Gavin Newsom has banned state-funded travel to Florida because of its "anti-LGBTQ laws."