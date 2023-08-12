Democrats Are Worried About Joe Biden

Democrats are worried about President Joe Biden, according to new polling conducted for Newsweek that asked voters about their views on the president's age.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found that a majority of Democrats said they were "concerned" about Biden's ability to perform his job given the fact that he's now 80.

Biden is the oldest serving president in U.S. history and he's seeking a second term. If he is re-elected and serves a full term, he would be 86 when leaving office in 2029.

The exclusive polling conducted for Newsweek found that while a majority of Biden voters were concerned about the president age, there was greater division about whether his age means he should not be seeking re-election.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on August 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. New polling for Newsweek has found many Democrats are concerned about Biden's age. George Frey/Getty Images

The overall poll was conducted between August 5 and 6 among 1,500 likely voters.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey informed respondents that the president is 80 and asked: "To what extent, if at all, are you concerned about President Biden's

ability to discharge his duties in office given his age?"

Among the 609 Democrats polled, 21 percent said they were very concerned, 23 percent said they were fairly concerned and 31 percent said they were slightly concerned - a total of 75 percent.

A further 22 percent said they were not at all concerned about Biden's age affecting his ability to do his job, while 3 percent responded "don't know."

Among all likely voters polled by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 44 percent said they were concerned about Biden's age affecting his ability to do his job, 17 percent were fairly concerned and 21 percent were slightly concerned. A further 14 percent were not concerned at all and 3 percent answered "don't know."

The poll also asked respondents to what extent they agreed or disagreed with the statement: "President Biden is too old to seek a second term as President of the United States."

Twenty percent of Democrats said they strongly agreed with that statement, while 22 said they agreed with it - a total of 42 percent.

However, 14 percent of Biden voters said they disagreed and 17 percent said they strongly disagreed for a total of 31 percent, while 24 percent said they neither agreed or disagreed and 2 percent responded "don't know."

Forty-three percent of all likely voters strongly agreed that Biden was too old to seek a second term, while 19 percent agreed and 18 percent neither agreed nor disagreed.

A further 8 percent disagreed that he was too old, while 9 percent strongly disagreed and 3 percent of respondents answered "don't know."

The president is reportedly sensitive about his age and the frequent media focus on it, and according to a Politico report in December, Biden told an ally earlier in 2022: "You think I don't know how f***** old I am?"

Former President Donald Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is 77 and will be 78 at the time of the next presidential election. Trump would be 82 at the end of a potential second term.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted conducted among 1,516 U.S. adults from February 23 to 27 found that just just 45 percent of respondents said Trump would be too old to serve as president when they were informed that he'd be 78 starting a new term and 82 by the end of it.

A further 35 percent said he would not be too old and 20 percent were not sure.

The same poll found that 65 percent of Americans agreed that Biden would be "too old for another term as president" when they were informed that he'd be 82 starting a second term in 2025.

A further 18 percent said he wouldn't be too old and 17 percent weren't sure.