Democrats Decry Recent Disney Movies

If you're sick of reboots and remakes, you're not alone. According to an exclusive poll conducted on behalf of Newsweek by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, Americans on both sides of the political spectrum are tired of live-action retellings of classic Disney movies—with 36 percent believing that the animation giant should focus on telling new stories.

Surveying 1,500 eligible U.S. voters, 40 percent of Republicans who voted for Donald Trump believed that Disney should create new stories, along with 33 percent of those who voted for President Joe Biden—only a 7 percent difference, despite the entertainment conglomerate's seeming unpopularity with conservatives lately.

In recent years, Disney has received increasing backlash from conservatives, so it is no surprise that some Trump supporters are unhappy with the more diverse content Disney is currently producing.

Disney World Resort, Florida, March 2022. Inset: Joe Biden, July 2023. Both Democrats and Republicans are unhappy with Disney's live-action remakes. Arturo Holmes/Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Chris Jackson Collection

When it comes to the content viewers want to see, 20 percent believed that Disney should continue to remake its classic films, while 28 percent wanted to see a mixture of old and new stories.

Some 45 percent of participants agreed that classic Disney movies contained outdated or offensive stereotypes, while 26 percent disagreed. Overall though, 44 percent of respondents believed that it was acceptable for a remake to deviate from the original's plotline to better suit modern sensibilities, while 24 percent were opposed to such changes.

Newsweek has reached out to Disney for comment and reaction via email.

The studio was criticized for choosing to cast Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel in the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid—including from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who said a Black mermaid wasn't accurate from a "scientific perspective."

Jonah Hauer-King (left) as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" in 2023 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Latina actor Rachel Zegler, who will be starring as Snow White in the upcoming adaption of the 1937 animated classic, has received similar backlash, but the 22-year-old has also been slammed online for her comments about eschewing gender roles.

"I just mean that it's no longer 1937," Zegler said in response to a question from Variety at the D23 expo earlier this year.

"We absolutely wrote a 'Snow White' that[...]she's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

Since February 2022, Disney has been embroiled in a feud with Florida Gov. Ron De Santis, after the company scrapped its political donations to the state—where it's Walt Disney World Resort is located—in light of Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act.

Also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, the legislation was passed in March 2022 and banned LGBTQ+ education in certain grades at Florida elementary schools.

Rachel Zegler in March 2023. Zegler's casting in the upcoming live-action remake of "Snow White" caused a backlash from some fans. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

Since 2016, the company has released a slew of live-action remakes of its classic animated features—with mixed results.

While the live-action retellings of Cinderella (2015), The Jungle Book (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Mulan (2020), received positive reviews—other remakes have performed well at the box office but poorly with critics.

Jon Favraeu's (2019) version of The Lion King racked up $544 million worldwide within its first 10 days of release, but critics slammed the film's "lack of energy" compared to the original, while Aladdin (2019)—starring Will Smith as the genie—never reached the "dazzling splendor of the animated original," despite its $207 million global debut.

Tim Burton's adaptation of Dumbo (2019) was dubbed "crowded" and "overstretched," while even Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis created a "visually dazzling but soulless" remake of Pinocchio (2022).