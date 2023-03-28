DeSantis to Visit Israel as Florida Antisemitism Reaches 'Historic' High

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to travel to Israel next month as antisemitism in his state reaches a "historic" high.

The Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem announced on Tuesday that DeSantis is visiting Israel to deliver a keynote address on April 27—a day after the nation's independence day. His speech before a crowd of 400 titled "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" will discuss "the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship – especially in difficult times," according to a press release.

The announcement of the trip comes less than a week after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report that said antisemitic incidents in Florida had more than doubled between 2020 and 2022.

"Antisemitic incidents tracked by ADL surged to historic levels in 2022," the ADL said on March 23. "Florida saw a total of 269 incidents recorded—a 42 percent increase from 2021, and an all-time high. This figure is more than double the number of incidents recorded in the state in 2020.

"This is the highest number of incidents recorded since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979—both nationally and in Florida."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 10, 2023, in Des Moines. In inset, protesters wave an Israeli flag during a rally against the government's proposed judicial overhaul on March 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Israel. DeSantis is scheduled to visit Israel to deliver a keynote address on April 27—a day after the nation's independence day. His speech before a crowd of 400 titled "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" will discuss the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Scott Olson/Amir Levy/Getty Images

According to the report, DeSantis' home state recorded the fourth-highest number of antisemitic incidents, behind New York, California and New Jersey.

DeSantis, who once vowed to be the "most pro-Israel governor in America," has a long history of defending Israel, both during his time in the House of Representatives and as governor. Public records show that DeSantis has traveled abroad only to Israel—three times as a congressman and once as governor.

Addressing last year's Republican Jewish Coalition, he said: "At a time of unnecessarily strained relations between Jerusalem and Washington, Florida serves as a bridge between the American and Israeli people."

He said that since he took office in January 2019, his administration has "strengthened the relationship between Florida and Israel through increased investment by Israeli companies in our state, fighting the scourge of BDS, and being home to the fastest-growing Jewish population in the United States."

DeSantis has praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for exuding strong leadership, accused Palestinian Arabs of causing the conflict in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, saying the "denialism" of "Israel's right to exist" is to blame, and criticized his GOP friend-turned-rival, former President Donald Trump, of failing to reach a deal in the matter.

Netanyahu is currently facing his own revolt at home. Protesters across Israel have spent the last couple of months protesting his plans to overhaul the judiciary. The unrest escalated over the weekend after Netanyahu abruptly fired his defense minister for vocally opposing his proposal, causing tens of thousands of demonstrators to take to the streets.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced that he was delaying his campaign to give Israel's parliament more control of the courts, one of the few institutions with governing-body oversight.

DeSantis' confirmed appearance at the April event coincides with remarks from White House officials who anticipate a meeting between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu "relatively soon."

"I assume after Passover, obviously no date has been set yet," U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told Israel's Army Radio on Tuesday morning. "There's no question he will come and meet Biden. They will see each other personally, I'm sure, quite soon. Without question, he'll be coming to the White House as soon as their schedules can be coordinated."

However, later in the day, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton clarified that while there has been a long tradition of Israeli leaders visiting Washington, and while "Netanyahu will likely take a visit at some point," there are currently "no plans" for him to visit with Biden.

Political consultant Jay Townsend told Newsweek that DeSantis' trip is "a gesture to the Christian right," a group that had once been a sure bet for Trump "but no longer is."

"Of all the reasons Biden may have for visiting, if he does, appealing to the Christian right isn't one of them," Townsend said.

Netanyahu has reason to meet with both, he said. While DeSantis, who has been floated as a 2024 presidential hopeful, could someday be elected to the White House—which would make him an asset to Netanyahu and Israel—Biden is still currently the president.

"Despite tensions and disagreements over's Netanyahu plan to politicize Israel's Judiciary, Israel remains a very important economic and military partner in a part of the world where we need one," Townsend said.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis' office for comment.