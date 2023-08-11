Beauty and Fashion

Designer Explains How Each Outfit Color Changes People's Perception of You

By
Beauty and Fashion Fashion Psychology TikTok Design

Whether you're a fan of monochrome or love pink more than Barbie, color is often the first thing people consider when choosing an outfit. But graphic designer and self-development influencer Vira (@vira.yankoo) says your color choices impact how people see you—for better or worse.

"The colors we wear influence the first impression we make, as they evoke certain emotions and even influence our own behavior," she told Newsweek. "This is tied to the psychological associations we have and the way the colors stimulate our brain."

Vira in gray (left), and in green
Vira in gray (left); and in green. The former can make you appear more mature, and the latter is a calming color associated with nature. @vira.yankoo

Known as color psychology, it's suggested that various shades can subconsciously affect everything from your mood to your belief system. Although it's a fairly new field of study, color psychology is ingrained in the art world and has long influenced marketing, graphic design, fashion and interior style decisions, too.

"Many companies choose their brand colors with a particular purpose, such as evoking feelings of security, positivity, or health," Vira said. "We can do the same with the color of clothes we wear to influence how people see us."

However, the significance of color is not universal, with our brains assigning meaning to hues based on a combination of cultural attitudes and personal experience.

"For example, red can reflect anger in Japan and passion in the USA," Vira said. "But people from different backgrounds may react to the same color in a completely different way, like seeing a femme fatale wearing red dress deepens the association between red and passion for Americans."

Vira wearing brown (left), and wearing pink
Vira wearing brown (left), and in a pink top. The former can make the wearer seem more reliable, while the latter has connotations of youthfulness. @vira.yankoo

In her viral video shared to TikTok, Vira showcases a range of outfits and breaks down how each choice can influence people's perceptions.

Beginning with a gray sweater, Vira says that the shade has a soothing effect, but can also make the wearer appear more mature and neutral. Next up is a green T-shirt, with the tone's association with nature making the wearer seem calm and friendly.

Vira's brown sweater reflects warmth and security, so this shade should be worn if you want to seem reliable. Pink suggests playfulness and youthfulness, as it's a popular color choice for toys and clothes targeted at young girls.

"Vibrant colors remind us of rebellious teenagers, while pale colors convey stability and maturity," Vira said.

Blue is known as a calming color, which is why it is a common choice for finance and insurance-company branding. Orange is often seen as energizing, and yellow represents positivity.

Graphic designer and self-improvement influencer Vira
Vira holds a green-colored card. As a graphic designer, she knows how color can influence people's perceptions. @vira.yankoo

"Purple is commonly associated with luxury, due to its rarity in nature," Vira said. "A totally black outfit can give off gloomy vibes, but I simply love it for its convenience and mysterious nature."

So, how do you tailor your outfit for the impression you want to make? Vira recommends using a color wheel. Organized by their chromatic association to one another, color wheels are commonly used in art and design to help make style choices.

"Colors that are opposite to each other on the wheel go together the best. For example, purple and yellow, or red and green," Vira said.

TikTok users were fascinated by Vira's video, with the clip receiving over 1.1 million views and more than 142,000 likes.

"These videos are so fascinating to me," commented Em.

"I love this it's so accurate," posted Liz.

"Taking notes for my interview," wrote Roads.

"How do I let people know that I'm a chaotic gremlin with abandonment issues in colors?" asked Rune/Evan.

"I wanna hug everyone in brown clothes idk [I don't know] why," commented cotton33_3.

"What color can I wear to be perceived as a threat?" asked Artemistress, while kote :3 wrote: "[I don't know] I wear what's in my closet."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC