Dianne Feinstein's Death Celebrated by MAGA: 'Good Riddance'

Senator Dianne Feinstein, a prominent proponent of gun control legislation and known for her efforts to bridge partisan divides during her thirty-year tenure in the Senate, passed away at the age of 90.

As the oldest member of the Senate, longest-serving female senator, and longest-serving senator from California, Feinstein had announced her retirement in February and planned to complete her term. However, there were some calls for her resignation due to concerns about her health.

MAGA supporters have been quick to mock her death, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to deride the Democrat.

Joey Mannarino, a MAGA backing podcast host who describes himself as a "political strategist trying to save America from the woke insanity", wrote on X: "Dianne Feinstein managed to die in office just like we said she would. They couldn't keep her alive long enough to keep the seat warm for Schiff, but they sure tried.

"Poor woman had to spend her final days being a slave to [Sen. Chuck] Schumer and [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi rather than with her family. I guess that's the Faustian bargain you make when you sell your soul to the political machine."

Dianne Feinstein attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Feinstein died at the age of 90 on September 29, 2023. GETTY

