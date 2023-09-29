News

Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90: Four Interesting Facts About California Senator

By
Dianne Feinstein Democrats Democratic Party

Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away Thursday night at the age of 90. Her death was confirmed by a family member, according to The New York Times.

The California Democrat was the oldest member of Congress. Feinstein took office in 1992 and worked under five presidential administrations.

During her political career, Feinstein was known for pushing to pass legislation to increase the fuel efficiency of cars and was a prominent voice in the fight for LGBT+ rights, including the effort to legalize same-sex marriage. She was also known for consumer advocacy and for pushing for stricter gun safety legislation.

In recent months, Feinstein's ability to perform her duties as a senator was questioned amid concerns about her age and health. Earlier this year, she announced she would not seek reelection and retire from Congress at the end of 2024.

Below are four interesting facts about Feinstein.

dianne feinstein dead 90
US Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) departs the Senate Chamber following a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2022. Feinstein died on September 29, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

She Was Jewish Standout at Catholic School

Feinstein, who was born into a Jewish family, was among the first non-Catholics to attend San Francisco's Convent of the Sacred Heart High School. In 1951, she was elected president of her class.

She Set a Senate Record

In 2012, Feinstein set the record for the largest number of popular votes in any U.S. Senate election when she received 7.86 million votes.

She Attained Many "Firsts" as a Woman

In 1978, Feinstein became the first female to lead San Francisco Board of Supervisors. (She was elected to the board in 1969.) Feinstein later became San Francisco's first female mayor and the first female U.S. senator from California.

Her time on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors also resulted in at least one assassination attempt on her life. In 1976, a bomb was planted in a window flower box outside her home by the New World Liberation Front, an anti-capitalist terrorist group, but it failed to explode. The group also reportedly shot out windows of a vacation house she owned.

She Presided Over a U.S. Presidential Inauguration

In 2009, she also became the first woman to preside over a U.S. presidential inauguration and acted as the day's Master of Ceremonies during Barack Obama's first inaugural ceremony.

Prior to the inauguration, tickets for the free event were advertised on websites such as eBay for a price of as much as $40,000. This led Feinstein to draft legislation to fight scalpers from selling tickets to the ceremony.

