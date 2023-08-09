Dianne Feinstein Hospitalization Sparks Calls for Resignation

Senator Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized in California for a fall on Tuesday, once again prompting calls for her resignation.

The 90-year-old Democrat reportedly tripped and fell while home in San Francisco over Congress' August recess.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home," a spokesperson for the senator told Newsweek in a Wednesday statement.

Feinstein, who is the oldest sitting member of Congress, has struggled with health issues in recent years, and her age and questions about her mental acuity have prompted calls for her to retire. She missed nearly three months on the Hill after she contracted shingles and has been seen at the U.S. Capitol looking confused and unaware of her surroundings. Earlier this year, she announced she would not run for re-election in 2024.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (center) listens to debate during a committee business meeting about Supreme Court ethics reform in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Older lawmakers from both parties have faced wide criticisms over their decisions to remain in office at their age.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is the fourth oldest senator at 81 years of age, went viral last month after he struggled to speak at the podium of his weekly press conference, sparking questions about whether he was still suffering from the concussion he was hospitalized for in March. Over the past weekend, McConnell was heckled at an event in Kentucky by crowd members who chanted, "Retire!"

Feinstein's hospitalization renewed the calls for her resignation and questions of whether she should be allowed to finish out her term.

"Its absolutely insane she has not resigned, long ago," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Her staff who enables all this cares far more about their bloated salaries ($175-225k each) than what is right."

"Her lacked ability to care for herself has forced her to give power of attorney to her daughter. She's still a member of the Senate," another person said on the social media platform. "At what point will her colleagues give up the charade and admit she needs to retire? This is absolutely ridiculous. No one this old should be representing this country in Congress. The founding fathers would roll in their graves."

Senator Dianne Feinstein Taken to Hospital After Tripping, Falling in San Francisco



The news also comes less than a week after it was reported that the lawmaker had given power of attorney over to her daughter, 66-year-old Katherine Feinstein. While power of attorney is sometimes granted because an individual may be unable to make their own decisions, it can also be granted in matters of convenience like estate planning.

"This comes after reports were put out last week that she has given her daughter power of attorney," internet personality Ed Krassenstein posted on X. "Please send your thoughts, prayers and positive energy, and let's all hope that Feinstein is OK. Do you believe Feinstein should call it quits and retire from the US Senate, or should it be her right to serve out her term since she was elected."

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.