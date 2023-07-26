Mitch McConnell Abruptly Stopping Speech Sparks Health Questions

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's bizarre press conference has sparked fresh speculations about the 81-year-old's health.

McConnell, who has been the Senate leader of the Republican Party since 2007, abruptly stopped speaking while at the podium for his weekly press conference on Wednesday. After he froze, his Republican colleagues were seen leading him away as Senator John Thune stepped in to take over the mic.

Shortly after the Kentucky Republican opened for the Senate GOP leadership presser, he suddenly went quiet while staring off into the distance. After nearly 20 seconds of McConnell standing at the podium without moving, his aides stepped in and Senator Barrasso was heard asking McConnell, "Do you want to say anything else to the press?" Barasso was then seen leading McConnell away to his office as Thune took over the conference.

Although McConnell came back to the press event minutes later, telling reporters he was "fine," his odd behavior quickly garnered attention, with some questioning whether McConnell was still suffering from the concussion he was hospitalized for after he fell at an event in March.

"This man has clear cognitive impairments after sustaining serious head trauma from his fall a few months ago," user @DC_Draino tweeted alongside the clips of McConnell. "It is clear that he should resign."

Newsweek reached out to McConnell for comment.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference after a policy luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 07, 2022, in Washington, D.C. McConnell abruptly stopped speaking at a press conference, leading some to speculate about his health. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

@lisa_liberal also suggested that McConnell was "unwell" and that "something is definitely going on with his health" over Twitter.

"Mitch McConnell briefly interrupts his remarks to reporters... he came back and said he was fine and took reporter questions. Unclear what the freeze was. But i would say - see your physician," physician Dr. Marc Siegel wrote.

"I'm really not quite sure why he didn't go to a hospital," journalist Chris Geidner added.

Others said Wednesday's strange appearance was a sign that McConnell should resign from public office.

"That man is not well. It's time to send the folks who have been in D.C. for decades into retirement," @RyanShead wrote.

Although McConnell is one of the oldest members of Congress, he does not make the top three. Senators Bernie Sanders, Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein are all older than McConnell. Feinstein, who is the oldest senator at 89 years old, has faced repeated calls to resign over her age.

Attorney Ron Filipkowski used McConnell's behavior as a reminder that state legislators in Kentucky have passed a bill in 2021 that limits Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's ability to fill Senate vacancies. Earlier this year, the legislature's Republican majority easily overrode Beshear's veto, forcing any replacements to be a member of the departed senator's party. McConnell publicly supported the measure.

"Today's reminder that KY changed the law to prevent Gov. Beshear from appointing a Democrat to replace McConnell if he is unable to complete his term. Which may be the case," Filipkowski tweeted.

PunchBowl News' Andrew Desiderio reported that an aide for the senator said McConnell "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment," but that when he returned for the question and answer portion of the press conference, "everyone observed [he] was sharp."