Did Audrey Hale Target Students? Nashville Police Address 'Rumor'

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, believe that The Covenant School shooter didn't target any particular victim during the attack.

On Monday, Audrey Hale opened fire at the school and killed three adults and three children. The children were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney—all 9 years old. The adult victims were Cynthia Peak, Mike Hill, both 61, and Katherine Koonce, 60. Koonce was listed as head of school on the Covenant website.

Nashville police media relations director Don Aaron told reporters Tuesday that police had no evidence any individuals were specifically targeted, although the school was.

"There's one rumor going on throughout the community that we want to take a moment to clear up," Aaron said. "There are those who think that specific individuals were targeted by the shooter who entered the building on Monday. We have no evidence that individuals were specifically targeted."

The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, a former student at the school. Hale was killed by police. Police discovered a manifesto written by Hale that included a map of the school and information about how Hale would enter. Police said they do not yet have a motive.

"We feel that the students who were targeted were randomly targeted," Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a Tuesday press conference.

Drake also said he didn't believe Hale was looking for a certain student. The victims were not located in one common area of the school.

Drake told reporters that Hale's parents revealed that Hale had legally purchased seven firearms from five local gun stores before the shooting. They told police that they were aware Hale had a weapon but thought it had been sold. Hale's mother, Norma Hale, urged people on social media to petition for gun control in 2018.

Three of the weapons Hale recently purchased—two assault rifles and a handgun—were used during the shooting. Police said that Hale, who identified as transgender, was being seen by a doctor for an emotional disorder. Hale's parents told police they felt Hale should not have possessed guns.

A LinkedIn profile identified Hale's pronouns as he/him. Hale identifying as transgender has sparked online debate about whether the shooter's identity played a role in the killings, but police have not released any information about a possible motive.

Police said they were not aware of Hale's mental illness when they engaged the 28-year-old at the school.