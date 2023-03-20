Did Putin Snub Xi? What to Know About Airport Greeting

Vladimir Putin was noticeably absent from Vnukovo International Airport when Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow, sparking speculation as to whether Putin was attempting to snub Xi.

Vladimir Putin raised eyebrows on Monday after observers noticed his absence from Vnukovo International Airport, where Chinese President Xi Jinping landed ahead of his meeting with the Russian president.

Instead of being greeted by his Russian counterpart, Xi was met by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernychenko as he stepped off his Boeing 747 for this week's closely watched visit to Moscow. Chernychenkoi, one of Russia's 10 deputy prime ministers, oversees tourism, sport, culture and communications.

The airport greeting drew speculation as to whether Putin, who has become an international pariah for the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, was trying to snub Xi, despite his growing dependence on Beijing.

"Let's hope Xi feels insulted by the fact that he wasn't picked up at the airport by Putin," one Twitter user wrote. "Why wasn't Xi met by Putin? Is Putin so afraid to go to an airport?" a second said.

Another user questioned if it was because of Putin's health, tweeting: "Normally this would be taken as a massive snub. I guess it is actually a sign that Putin is medically and/or politically weakened that he can't take the risk of standing on the tarmac for long."

But Putin's nonappearance at the airport follows standard protocol for visiting dignitaries, who are typically welcomed to Russia by lower-ranking officials rather than the president.

When Xi touched down, Putin was busy with other commitments in central Moscow, participating in a meeting of the Interior Ministry's top officials and addressing a conference attended by African lawmakers.

Instead of meeting at the airport, the two leaders had a private dinner in the evening, spending more than four hours enjoying seven courses inside the Kremlin.

Before the dinner began, Putin greeted Xi by describing China as making a "colossal leap forward" under his leadership—a compliment well received by his visitor. According to Chinese state newspaper People's Daily, Putin called the meeting a "great opportunity for me to meet with my good old friend with whom we enjoy the warmest relationship."

Over the three-day trip, the two are expected to discuss China's position on Ukraine and the deepening ties, both economic and political, between China and Russia.

Ahead of Tuesday's meetings, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "One way or another, issues raised in [China's 12-point] plan for Ukraine will be touched upon during the negotiations."

Throughout the war, Beijing has tried to position itself as neutral, but China's unwillingness to condemn Russia's role and criticism of NATO's response of the war have led to backlash from Ukraine's Western allies.

This week's trip marks Xi's first visit to Russia since the war began, serving as a rare show of global support for Putin, and comes on the heels of an arrest warrant that was issued for the Kremlin leader Friday.

In the first criminal charges against Putin since the beginning of the war, the International Criminal Court (ICC) accused him of abducting Ukrainian children and teens. The decision to issue the warrant was largely symbolic as Russia doesn't recognize the ICC's jurisdiction and it was not expected to deter Xi from going through with his visit this week.

"I am confident the visit will be fruitful and give new momentum to the healthy and stable development of Chinese-Russian relations," Xi said shortly after landing.

Experts previously told Newsweek that it's likely the announcement of the arrest warrant adds to the mounting pressure that China faces from the West.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Xi's decision travel to Moscow even after the news from the ICC signals that "China feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine, and instead of even condemning them, it would rather provide diplomatic cover for Russia to continue to commit those very crimes."