Dinosaur Footprints Emerge Amid Severe Drought in Texas

Dinosaur footprints from millions of years ago have been revealed in the midst of Texas' severe drought conditions.

The 113-million-year-old footprints were discovered last year, in the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, when the Paluxy River's water levels decreased amid severe temperatures.

These footprints were previously unseen, hiding below the waterline.

This year, they are once again visible, as the state is once again hit by intense drought conditions.

"Tracks are once again visible this year due to the drought. Researchers and volunteers have worked to clean and record more tracks at various sites around the park," park superintendent Jeff Davis told local news outlet KSAT.

These dinosaur tracks were made by an Acrocanthosaurus—a carnivore that lived from 113 to 110 million years ago during the Aptian and early Albian stages of the Early Cretaceous period.

It was one of the largest predators of its time. Although not alive at the same time as the infamous Tyrannosaurus rex, the Acrocanthosaurus nearly reached the same height.

It stood at about 15 feet and weighed around 7 tons.

There are also other footprints in the Dinosaur Valley State Park that are easier to spot when the water is low.

There are footprints of the Sauroposeidon—a type of sauropod, known for leaving trackways across Texas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

New discoveries have also been made this year. Two theropod tracks were also found, one on top of the other.

These tracks were also revealed when the Paluzy River declined.

When these footprints are below the water line, the sediment that fills usually renders them invisible. When the water dries up however, they can be excavated.

Being buried under sediment helps to preserve the footprints.

A stock photo shows a dinosaur footprint in the ground. Footprints in Texas have been revealed as drought persists. neenawat/Getty

Both this year and last year, nearly the entirety of Texas was in some form of drought condition, or abnormally dry.

Latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor reported that 62.10 percent of Texas is in a severe drought.

The decline of the Paluxy River isn't the only consequence of the drought.

Several lake levels have plummeted, including the Canyon Lake in Comal County, which recently reached a record low of 892.65 feet.

Drought can often bring about strange discoveries as water declines.

These footprints are not been the only thing uncovered in recent years.

A shipwreck dating back to World War One was found at the bottom of the drying Neches River.

Drought-stricken reservoir Lake Mead, which borders Nevada and Arizona, has also revealed a multitude of human remains. Most of these were discovered last year, when the reservoir was the lowest it has ever been.

