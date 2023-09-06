Dinosaur-Like Fossil Discovered, Providing Clues Into Evolution of Birds

A dinosaur-like fossil discovered in China is providing paleontologists with clues about the evolution of birds.

The unusual bird named Fujianvenator prodigiosus was found in China's Fujian province and is estimated to be between 148 and 150 million years old from the Late Jurassic period.

It is also giving paleontologists important insights into the evolution of birds within the terrestrial ecosystem at the time.

Sometime during the Jurassic period, birds diverged from a group of dinosaurs called theropods. However fossils from this time are scarce, meaning there is little evidence for archaeologists to go on. This makes it hard to study just how the two species diverged from each other.

An artist's impression of the newly-discovered, bird-like creature. Mr. Chuang Zhao.

This new fossil however, may be one of the youngest known members of Jurassic avialans — "the clade that contains modern birds and bird-like dinosaurs," a study on the fossil published in Nature reports.

The bird was about the size of a pheasant, with a lower leg that was "twice as long as the thigh," the study reported.

This feature has never been seen before in dinosaurs. This suggests the bird evolved this way. These legs would have assisted the bird in running at high speed. Alternatively, it could have been a long-legged wader.

So far, the early Jurassic avialans found had features that bound them to trees or the sky. But it appears the Fujianvenator dwelled in aquatic environments.

This is backed up by the other fossils found in the area, which included other aquatic species such as turtles and ray-finned fish.

This also suggested the area had been a swampy ecosystem.

An artist's impression of the animal shows it likely resembled a small dinosaur, with parts of its body covered in feathers.

"The authors dub this collection the Zhenghe Fauna. This environment, with its diverse array of inhabitants, suggests that the Zhenghe was a site of emerging Jurassic vertebrate fauna around the time when Fujianvenator was present. As such, it fills an important gap in our understanding of Late Jurassic Northeast Asian ecosystems."

Although dinosaurs appear similar in appearance to reptiles, they actually had more in common with birds.

The oldest known bird fossils date back to 150 million years ago, although they would have looked very different to the birds we see today. They looked like small, feathered dinosaurs.

But over time, these birds lost their sharp teeth and evolved beaks.

