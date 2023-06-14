Heartwarming

Tears at Dog's Miracle Recovery After Owner Refused to Put Him Down

By
Most of us would do anything for our pets, from buying them their favorite toys to paying hefty vet bills.

One pet owner who has gone above and beyond for her dog is Taylor Cezanne, who has put all her energy into getting her dog Cooper to walk again.

A video was posted on June 13 to Cezanne's TikTok and it now has over 300,000 views. In it, she explains that, after a suspected spinal injury that paralyzed her dog Cooper's back legs, "the vets told me that my dog had a small chance of ever walking again and to just put him down. But I refused to give up on him."

Disabled dog
A stock image of a dog with disabilities, tongue out, in a mobility cart. Taylor Cezanne is determined to get her dog Cooper to walk again after he suffered back leg paralysis. pookpiik/Getty Images

Cooper received hydrotherapy treatment, an increasingly popular treatment for a range of dog issues. "Hydrotherapy literally means water therapy and can refer to any therapeutic use of water to aid or improve health," reports the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"While humans have been incorporating water therapy into their exercise and health practices since before the Roman Empire, hydrotherapy for dogs came about much more recently, by way of the horse-racing industry. Revealing the healing and conditioning benefits of having racehorses walk in water, the practice was soon adapted for greyhounds in the racing industry.

"The invention of underwater treadmills for dogs soon followed, and, after that, the practice quickly branched out to dogs in general," the AKC adds.

In the footage, Cooper can be seen undergoing the physical therapy and hydrotherapy. "Suddenly he started using his right leg!" the text reads. "And soon after his left leg too! Let's just say he beat all the odds and will be walking again soon."

In a previous video, Cezanne said: "Cooper suddenly collapsed and couldn't move his back legs. He was completely paralyzed. I rushed him to the ER and the vets took over immediately. They suspect that it's some sort of spinal-cord injury and they suggested that he get an MRI and have surgery if he ever wants the chance to walk again."

@taylorcezanne

My mindset has gotten me through this tough time. From the very beginning I refused to think any negative thoughts, or complain. I knew I had to keep my mental state positive for Cooper. Even yall have put your positivity into the universe for us. And look! It’s gotten him here. Thank you🥺❤️

♬ World's Smallest Violin - AJR
@taylorcezanne

Users were supportive of Cezanne on TikTok, with one writing: "I don't think you understand how hard I just started crying seeing him walk on his own like that. GO COOPER!"

"He's doing great! You are a wonderful dog mom to Cooper!!" commented another.

Newsweek has reached out to Taylor Cezanne via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC