Hearts Melt Over Disabled Sausage Dog Enjoying His Hydrotherapy Session

A disabled sausage dog called Reggie has left the internet in tears after a video of him doing hydrotherapy to help with his condition went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by Reggie's owner earlier in March, under the username Slvttys0ul, the miniature dachshund can be seen doing hydrotherapy, a form of non-weight-bearing exercise in which the dog runs on an underwater treadmill, as the physician helps him stay in position. The post comes with a caption that says: "A sausage and his hydrotherapy session."

"Hi, I'm a disabled boy, and this is me at my hydrotherapy session," a voiceover speaking on behalf of the dogs says. "I have IVDD [intervertebral disc disease] and it affects my spine so sometimes I can't walk. Anyway, they put me in this weird fish tank thing, and it forces me to walk."

The audio then goes on to say: "Look at me just doing my thing, this b**** tries to drown me .. look filling the tank up. And there she is always trying to touch me when I don't like to be touched. Mommy says I'm quite a naughty boy actually and I'm pretty weird because I don't like to be touched. I only like to be touched by mommy and daddy, and this lady just won't back off!

"Woo, I am tired I feel like I have been in here for days, and she's still trying to touch me this lady. Uhm this is my dad and he's trying to force me to walk faster but I can't walk so fast I've only got little legs. If I walk any faster my eyeballs will puff out of my head. Look at my eyeballs! And my ears go flip flop, flip flop, and that's it, bye!"

According to Broad Street Veterinary Hospital, IVDD is a spinal disorder that follows the herniating of an intervertebral disc inside an afflicted dog.

The website states: "When the intervertebral disc herniates, it can result in concussion or compression of the spinal cord, causing lasting and debilitating damage. There are two types of IVDD, known as Hansen Type I and Hansen Type II."

Common symptoms include "pain in the neck or back region; unwillingness or inability to walk; difficulty urinating and/or defecating; shaking or trembling (usually in response to pain); and knuckling on paws."

The video quickly gained popularity on the platform, and it has so far received over 601,100 views and 108,900 likes.

One user, truuuupr, commented: "I only want to be touched by mummy and daddy' glad it's not just mine that's like that. why are they like this!!" And Caroline Goodwin said: "He's doing his best." Amber added: "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Another user, Mollie Beitch, commented: "My little dog did hydrotherapy for IVDD and it was game-changing even tho he hated it too." And PB Gogi said: "My boy demands constant string cheese in order to participate in hydro, so you're doing great!!"

Newsweek reached out to Slvttys0ul for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.