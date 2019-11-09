Florida Child Pornography Sting Snares Two Disney World and Disney Resort Employees Among 17 Men Arrested

Two Disney employees were among 17 men arrested in a child pornography sting in Florida.

The bust followed a month-long operation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) called "Guardians of Innocence IV: Fall Haul," and was carried out by undercover detectives from its computer crimes unit.

Brett Kinney, 40, of Lake Alfred, Florida, was guest experience manager at Disney World, and was charged with one count of promotion of child pornography and 24 counts of possession of child pornography-enhanced, according to a press release by PCSO.

He told officers that he was addicted to child pornography and had been viewing it for 22 years. Police caught him during a peer-to-peer investigation.

A spokesperson for Disney told CNN that after Kinney was arrested, he no longer had a job with the company.

The second Disney employee, Donald Durr Jr. 52, of Davenport, was a custodial worker at Walt Disney Resorts. He was found with a DVD of explicit child images from nearly a decade ago as well as an electronic tablet containing three images of child pornography.

He has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of sexual performance by a child. He told detectives that he was a "pervert, but not a monster," the PCSO press release said. A Disney spokesman told CNN he was on unpaid leave.

The 17 men arrested range in age from 19 to 77 and face a total of 626 charges which include 624 felonies and two misdemeanors.

Among those arrested was one man who was caught trying to meet a child for sexual favors and two men who used Snapchat to try to get nude pictures from two different 13-year-old girls.

Another man said he would sexually batter children if he did not look at child pornography.

Polk County sheriff, Grady Judd, said in a statement: "The people arrested during this operation prey on the most innocent and vulnerable among us—our children.

"The undercover detectives who investigate these crimes have to see things that nobody should have to see, and no child should have to experience. Each one of these arrests has removed a predator from our streets, and the internet."

Also in Florida, a police dog named Ty with the Clay County Sheriff's Office has been trained to sniff out electronic devices that may contain child pornography.

The K9 can detect devices and cards that may have been hidden in secret places in a raid, News 4 in Jacksonville reported in September.