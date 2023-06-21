Disney Has Last Laugh Amid China, Ron DeSantis Battles

Disney may be embroiled in a culture war with Florida's governor and is also seeing its film profits on the decline in China, but the multinational is having wins in other areas.

The media powerhouse has struggled at the box office in China and none of its films have cracked the $100 million mark there in 2023.

Disney has been in an ongoing battle with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after it publicly condemned his "don't say gay" bill. DeSantis took on Disney World in Orlando after the company spoke out against his 2022 law—which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades at Florida schools—seeking to rescind the company's self-governing rights in in the state.

Walt Disney characters Minnie Mouse (left) and Mickey Mouse perform during a press preview for the "Minnie Besties Bash!" parade at Tokyo DisneySea on January 17, 2023 in Japan. Disney has seen an upsurge in social media followers in the past 30 days. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images North America

In China, even the live action remake of 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid flopped majorly, only earning $3,251,874 in China since premiering on May 26, even though it made $117 million and $413 million at the U.S. and global box offices respectively on its opening weekend.

Despite the legal tussle with DeSantis, and its waning fortunes in China, Disney has had the last laugh in terms of public support.

In the last 30 days, Disney has gained 44,742 new Twitter followers, bringing its total to almost 10.3 million, according to social media statistics website Social Blade.

While over on Instagram, the Mickey Mouse company fared even better, gaining 278,550 followers in the same amount of time. Disney's official Instagram account now has 37,975,982, making it the 199th most followed account on the social media platform.

In 2022, In what was seen by some as a retaliatory move, DeSantis attempted to strip Disney of its special status in Orlando, which has seen it effectively operate as a self-governing entity for the past 50 years, complete with tax breaks and social privileges.

But Disney legally outsmarted DeSantis by signing a deal with his hand-picked board, designed to replace Disney's authority over the land. The deal signed in February would still allow the company to remain self-governing.

Disney is also suing DeSantis for allegedly punishing the company over its stance on the "don't say gay" bill, arguing he violated its First Amendment rights.

The company enjoyed had great success last week when it hosted its first Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite on June 13 and 15 at its theme park in Anaheim, California.

The special ticketed event was a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community to which thousands of people turned up for the night-long party.

Pride Nite even managed to create a "rising queer icon," after the actor playing Clarabelle Cow stole the show with her incredible dance moves.