Disney Bus Driver Wows Crowds With Impromptu Song: 'Give That Man a Raise'

A video of a bus driver at Florida's Walt Disney Resort surprising passengers with an impromptu song performance has gone viral on TikTok.

The moment was captured in a clip shared on May 28 by TikTok user Cristelle (@cristelleatx) and has received over 47,000 views. A message overlaid on the video reads: "Give this Disney bus driver a raise." The footage shows passengers seated on a bus as a voice is heard singing "A Whole New World," the song from the Disney film Aladdin.

The person behind the voice is said to be Rhyan, known as @rhyanlynch on TikTok, according to a later comment by the original poster.

A sign near an entrance to Walt Disney World in May 2023 in Orlando, Florida. A TikTok video has gone viral of a bus driver at the theme park surprising crowds with an impromptu song performance. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The latest clip comes as a new contract deal was approved by Disney World workers in late March. This will raise Disney World's minimum wage from $15 to $18 per hour by the end of the year. The deal was negotiated via the Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of six labor unions, according to Florida newspaper The Orlando Times.

The contract covers the costumed performers who perform as Disney characters, as well as bus drivers, culinary workers, lifeguards, theatrical workers and hotel housekeepers. They collectively make up more than half of over 70,000 workers at Disney World, the Associated Press reported in March.

A message across the latest viral TikTok clip reads: "Aside from making funny jokes along the ride to keep us entertained after a long day...he said he wanted to add one last bit of magic to our day. This is Rhyan singing 'A Whole New World'!"

A subsequent message notes, "hangs up on call to listen to this," as a person is seen switching their phone to video mode after ending their call.

"He literally sang the whole song," the poster wrote in another note across the clip. The message continued: "Keep in mind he only gets paid to drive but went out his way to make everyone's day."

As Rhyan is met by applause and cheers from passengers, another note across the clip adds: "He kept singing til the end." A caption posted with the video reads: "Rhyan needs a raise and/or maybe a performance role."

TikTok users were amazed by the bus driver's number in the latest clip, with several also urging Disney to give him a raise.

One user, Princess, wrote: "Rhyan and I went to high school together and were in choir!! I'm not sure if he's seen this but I'll send it over!"

Andrew Cowen posted: "@Disney Parks Please give that man a raise! He deserves it for bringing the Magic to these tired guests!"

Britt agreed, writing: "give that man a raise."

User @ccampero commented: "@Disney Parks give him a chance for a performance role!"

DeVonna wrote: "I literally have CHILLS he deserves to be a cast member or a voice in some."

Liz simply posted: "Goose bumps @Disney Parks."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster and Rhyan (@rhyanlynch) for comment via TikTok and Disney for comment via email.

