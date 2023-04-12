Wildlife

Diver Shares How To Escape a Hungry Shark With Your Bare Hands: 'Fearless'

By
Wildlife Sharks Nature Wildlife Marine Life

Two divers in Oahu, Hawaii, have gone viral after sharing a video of how to survive in shark-infested waters.

In the footage, shared by Kayleigh Grant (@mermaid.kayleigh), diver Andriana Fragola (@andriana_marine) can be seen splashing her flippers in the water in a movement that attracts the attention of an enormous tiger shark before redirecting it away with her bare hands.

"This is a female shark we have seen many times over the years," Grant told Newsweek. "Because she is an older shark who is generally calm in demeanor, she had a very slow approach."

Splashing to attract tiger shark
Stills from the footage, showing Fragola splashing to attract the shark's attention, thinking that she is a helpless prey item. TikTok/@mermaid.kayleigh/@adriana_marine

At first, when the shark sees Fragola's splashing, it swims towards her, thinking she is a helpless prey animal. As it moves closer, its eyes turn white as it enters its "hunting mode."

"Many shark species have an inner eyelid called a nictitating membrane, which they use to protect their eye if something comes near it," Grant said. "It's similar to us closing our eyes. In this video the shark shuts its eye getting closer to Andy, for protection."

Sharks will often shut their nictitating membrane when they are hunting prey to protect their eyes from getting scratched by their prey's defenses.

However, just as the shark approaches Fragola, she stops splashing and gently pushes the top of the shark's nose to guide it away. At this point, the shark's eyes change from white to dark and it swims away in the other direction.

Diver protects herself from tiger shark
Stills from the video, showing Fragola reaching out to deter and redirect the tiger shark. TikTok/@mermaid.kayleigh/@adriana_marine

The video was taken roughly 3 miles off the coast of Oahu, in water over 300 feet deep, and has so far received over 4.2 million views on TikTok, as well as thousands of likes and comments from users.

"I hope that just once in my life, I can be this fearless," said one user.

"I think the shark was just as shocked as us," said another.

Grant said that, despite their fearsome reputation, seeing sharks in the ocean is actually a good thing, as far as marine biology is concerned. "We are happy to see sharks in the water because sharks are a sign of a healthy oceans ecosystem," she said.

"Because we have been doing this for many years, we are confident when swimming with them but they are still wild animals and apex predators so it shouldn't be attempted without a trained and professional guide."

Read more

When it comes to shark bites, tiger sharks are involved in more unprovoked attacks than any other shark species other than the great white shark. However, it is important to put these numbers into perspective.

Globally, there have been only 142 unprovoked tiger shark attacks since 1580, only 39 of which were fatal, data from the Florida Museum Shark Attack File shows. According to data from the CDC, you are over 50 times more likely to die from a lightning strike than from a shark attack.

"Sharks aren't the man-eating monsters that the media portrays," Grant said. "They are actually being killed at an alarming rate of around 100 million per year for their fins, meat, and as bycatch. You can help them by eating less or no seafood in your diet."

Although Grant stressed that the actions performed in this video should not be attempted without professional guidance, she said that, should you ever find yourself swimming with sharks, there are certain safety measures you can take: "Stay calm, don't splash or panic, maintain eye contact, and put something between you and the shark."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC