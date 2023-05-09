DJ Cheered for Why He 'Publicly Humiliated' Wedding Guest's Sweet Proposal

A DJ has been praised for "ruining" a proposal at a wedding after his account went viral online.

The 27-year-old man with the Reddit user name u/Significant-Pass wrote that he was asked to be a DJ at a wedding for a friend of a friend. He explained that one guest approached him while working and asked him to play a particular song.

Psychologists Lisa B. Hoplock and Danu Anthony Stinson, of the University of Victoria, Canada, analyzed 374 stories of marriage proposals posted anonymously at Reddit.com or Weddingbee.com. Of proposals that were accepted, other people were present only about a third of the time (32 percent). Of those rejected, onlookers were there 45 percent of the time.

A stock image of rejected proposal, with a close-up of a man's hands holding open a ring box as a woman fends off his gesture. The DJ in the Reddit post was praised for ruining the proposal at the wedding. Getty

On Reddit, the poster wrote he noticed the dance floor started to clear before the man and a woman started to slow-dance with one another. Surrounded by people, including the bride and groom, the man got down on one knee, which prompted the DJ to act.

The poster added: "I didn't think it was right especially because they were in the middle of the dance floor with all eyes on them and I kinda felt like if this happened I would take the fault because I was the one to put on a romantic song out of nowhere.

"So instead of letting that happened as soon as he pulled out the box I started to play 'boogie' and turned up the volume instead," the poster added. "After that Kevin just side-eyed me and got up and everyone else sat down. After that nothing else really happened and the tension was very thick."

He then explained that the man was part of the bride's family. Several said he "got publicly humiliated" because some were aware of the proposal and got their phones out.

Wedding expert Zoe Burke, the editor of Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek: "Proposing at someone else's wedding is generally considered a big no-no. The wedding is supposed to be all about the happy couple, and proposing or announcing any other news could take the attention away from them.

"That being said, if you've discussed it ahead of time with the couple and they are OK with it, then it's a different matter," Burke added. "For some people, it's the perfect opportunity as all their loved ones are there already and they see it as a way to add to the celebrations. I would always advise discussing it with the couple first, though, and making sure they're okay with the idea.

"In this particular case, those in the know should have briefed the vendors, especially the DJ, the photographer, and the venue staff, so they were prepared for this and could respond appropriately," Burke added.

Since being shared on Monday, April 17, the post has attracted more than 12,000 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

Many of those who commented on the post praised the DJ and wrote that someone should have told him beforehand.

Reddit user KronkLaSworda posted: "If the bride knew this was going to happen and approved it, she should have told you beforehand... Your heart was in the right place. Protect the bride and groom's day."

AndSoItGoes24 wrote: "It's tacky, IMO [in my opinion]. It's not your day, or even your moment. You don't need to hog the spotlight."

EvilFinch commented: "If the proposal was planned, OP [the original poster] would have got the information. I guess he also got a tracklist like for the first dance."

Newsweek has contacted u/Significant-Pass for comment via Reddit.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.