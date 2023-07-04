Doberman Hacks Treat Dispenser To Get More Snacks—'Work Smarter Not Harder'

A devilishly smart Doberman has hacked her treat dispenser for speedier snacks, wowing people online with her brainpower.

RD Drake, from Hillsboro, Oregon, adopted The Boogeyman as a puppy. She always planned to train the Doberman to be a service dog, doing in-depth research to ensure she had the right temperament and drive for her role.

"Not all dogs can be service dogs, just like not all people can be firefighters," the 30-year-old told Newsweek. "It takes a certain capability."

It took about "five seconds" for The Boogeyman to learn how to work her treat dispenser. @theboogeymansmom

Fortunately, The Boogeyman, now 2 years old, turned out to be "wicked smart" and capable. She was quick to learn touch commands, and can open doors, drawers and even press the button on crosswalks. However, her intelligence is also her downfall.

"She's too smart for her own good and knows how to get her way in just about every situation," Drake said.

Like most dogs, The Boogeyman is very motivated by food. As she "loves to work," all of the service dog's food sources are some form of puzzle or game. Her treat dispenser is activated by using a separate button that can be placed elsewhere around the property.

"As soon as the treats hit the floor she had learned what the dispenser was there for. Probably took all of five seconds," Drake said.

The Doberman was quick to hack her treat dispenser, so she could get snacks more easily. @theboogeymansmom

However, The Boogeyman quickly realized that by moving the button next to the dispenser, she can get to the treats quicker. In a video shared to Drake's TikTok account, @theboogeymansmom, the clever canine carries the button across the room and places it next to the dispenser, before pressing it repeatedly to receive a never-ending supply of snacks.

"She pretty much always goes mad for treats," said Drake. "But this dispenser is only used as a fun game, and not as a whole meal replacement."

Along with the basics, The Boogeyman has many other tricks up her sleeve and her training is always ongoing. This includes retrieving items, and she learned early on that bringing something to Drake would result in a treat.

"She cleans up all of the children's toys, all of the trash, any random items laying around the house and brings them to me," she said.

The 2-year-old service dog has already mastered a number of commands and tricks. @theboogeymansmom

"Everybody's favorite party trick seems to be when she backs up, her command for that is 'beep, beep, beep.'"

Fellow TikTok users were impressed by the perceptive pup. The clip quickly went viral, receiving 3.6 million views.

"Self serve!" commented Fiskenburg007.

"Work smarter not harder," joked Yowzer.

"You can't even be mad," said pawclawsout.

"Her critical thinking skills ate better that a lot of humans," wrote Steff.

"Not one kibbles was wasted before pressing the button again," said Nitsuj22.

"Your dog is my spirit animal," commented dustintucci.

"Dobermans," said The INIMITABLE ORIGINAL. "Too smart for humanity."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.