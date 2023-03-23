Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients that all of us need for our bodies to function properly, and while you can get all your vitamins from a healthy and balanced diet, some people—especially those at risk of deficiency—decide to go with supplements.

But while supplements can be beneficial to humans, are they also beneficial to our pets? A pet nutritionist recently went viral after sharing a video about cat supplements, suggesting some of them, like "spirulina" and "colostrum" can be useful to help mitigate some allergies.

In the video that she posted on TikTok earlier this month, Michelle Case, a feline health and nutrition advocate, with a certificate in canine & feline nutrition from Southern Illinois University, explained that Spirulina can help enhance immune response, and colostrum can enhance the growth of good bacteria.

She references two studies in her video, both funded by Purina Research. "Supplementation of Diets With Bovine Colostrum Influences Immune and Gut Function in Kittens," examines the benefits of colostrum in kittens, while "Supplementation of Diets With Spirulina Influences Immune and Gut Function in Dogs," looks at the benefits of spirulina in dogs and cats.

"Both supplements, according to these studies, enhanced microbiota stability, and had immunomodulatory benefits," Case told Newsweek, adding that it's important to always discuss any supplements with your veterinarian first:

"My vet did recommend colostrum for my cat with IBD/small cell lymphoma for the immune system and GI benefits. Unfortunately, my cat was very lactose sensitive so it didn't work for him," she said.

How to Know if Your Cat Needs Supplements

If your cat has a healthy and balanced diet, it's probably getting all the necessary vitamins from food. And giving it extra supplements could mess up its metabolism. So when should you give your cats extra supplements?

According to Dr. Samantha Morici, the head of veterinary services at Koala Health, the need for supplements depends on the health and life stage of the cat and whether or not they are fed a complete and balanced diet for their particular life stage or disease state.

"A cat's nutritional requirements change through different stages of life," Morici told Newsweek. "These stages include kittenhood, adulthood, pregnancy and lactation. Most commercial diets such as Royal Canin, Hill's, and Purina, among others, are specifically formulated to meet the nutrient and caloric requirements of your cat and are tested to meet the minimum requirements established by feline experts within the national regulatory nutrition council (AAFCO).

However, if your cat is fed a homemade diet or another fad diet that has not been tested to meet the minimum nutritional standards, supplementation may be necessary and should be guided by a veterinary nutritionist."

Moreover, there are also certain health conditions in which dietary supplements may be beneficial; but giving your cat supplements when it doesn't need them can cause more harm than good," according to Morici.

"Dietary supplements can be dangerous to your cat if administered inappropriately or unnecessarily, and supplements should never be administered without the guidance and approval of your veterinarian," she said.

What Supplements Can Cats Have?

Complete and balanced pet foods that are AAFCO certified are made to give your pet just the right amount of nutrients for a healthy life, and while adding additional vitamins and minerals can disrupt a cat's balanced diet, there are some safe supplements that may help your pet's skin, prevent diseases, nourish the gastrointestinal tract and promote bladder health.

According to Dr. Carling Matejka, DVM and Spokesperson for Solid Gold, excessive water-soluble vitamins like vitamins C and B will be excreted and may not be absorbed by your pet; and fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E, and K can be toxins in excess amounts.

She told Newsweek that her four favorite safe supplements she recommends for cats include L-Lysine, Essential Fatty Acids (EFAs), probiotics and prebiotics, and joint supplements.

1. L-Lysine

L-Lysine is an amino acid supplement that is used to treat signs associated with and prevent flare-ups of feline herpesvirus type 1 infection.

2. Essential Fatty Acids (EFAs)

Essential fatty acids (EFAs) like Omega 3s can be helpful to promote healthy skin and hair in cats. Dr. Carling said: "Adding Omega 3s to your cat's diet can help reduce the production of chemicals that makes your pet's skin itchy and inflamed but underlying causes of the itchiness need to be controlled (treat fleas, remove allergens, treat disease, etc)."

3. Probiotics and prebiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms in our body that help digest food and have been shown to help with allergies, anxiety, bad breath, coat quality, diarrhea, immune disorders, intestinal inflammation, liver disease, obesity, skin disorders, and urinary tract infection. Prebiotics are a form of fiber that nourish and promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

4. Joint supplements

Joint supplements, like glucosamine, Omega 3, MSM, or joint supplement treats can be added to your cat's diet to help with joint health.

"Disease-modifying drugs like PSGAGs (ex. Cartrophen or Adequan) can be beneficial to help with lubrication and reduce pain and inflammation. Cannabinoids can be beneficial, but the quality is variable between products and need to be used with caution. Consult with your veterinarian before using a joint supplement," Dr. Carling added.

Why You Should Never Give Your Cat Human Supplements

Cats should never receive human vitamins and should only receive supplements specifically formulated and approved for cats, unless otherwise recommended by your veterinarian, according to Dr. Carling.

"Because cats are much smaller than humans and lack or have a reduced, ability to metabolize many different drugs and supplements, administering human vitamins/supplements could result in overdose or toxicity, organ failure, and even death," she added.

The extent of the side effects really depends on the type of multivitamin they ingest and the amount of vitamins/ minerals it contains, according to the veterinarian.

"Too much iron can cause iron toxicity, which we see when prenatal vitamins are ingested. Iron poisoning in dogs/cats can range in severity of signs from vomiting, bloody diarrhea, lethargy, and abdominal pain to more severe signs of shock, tremors, potential cardiac and liver effects, and/or death," she said.

"Vitamin D toxicity is also very dangerous. The severity of signs depends upon the amount ingested. Vomiting, diarrhea, increased drinking and urination, abdominal pain, depression, and lack of appetite are generally seen with smaller doses.

"Higher doses can cause kidney failure, increased respiratory rate, difficulty breathing, bleeding in the intestines, slow heart rate, abnormal heart rhythms, mineralization of body tissues, and/or death. Supplementing your cat with human vitamins is not recommended," she said.

Why Some Vets Advise Against Cat Supplements

Dr. Jamie Richardson, a USDA Accredited Head of Veterinary Medicine at BVetMed, advises against pet supplements because she says it's still a poorly regulated industry.

"Certain 'seals' of approval such as The National Animal Supplement Council offer some degree of quality control to help ensure the label is accurate but are largely self-regulated and do not rely on safety and efficacy studies," she said.