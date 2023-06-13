Does the National Defense Authorization Act Fund Ukraine? What We Know

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene raised concerns about military aid for Ukraine in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Tuesday.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, has been among the most vocal GOP critics of the United States providing military aid to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the U.S. has given Ukraine more than $46 billion since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion last February.

Ukraine aid has divided the Republican Party. More traditional conservatives say providing aid to Ukraine is beneficial because it is not only important to help Ukraine protect its sovereignty, but it is in the United States' national security to prevent Putin from successfully taking control of another country. However, some Republicans have embraced an isolationist streak, arguing those funds should instead be used on domestic programs, rather than on a conflict they say does not directly affect the United States.

Republicans retaking control of the House of Representatives last November fueled these conservatives' hopes that they could place new limitations or altogether end Ukraine aid. However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has expressed support for Ukraine aid. Debate over the NDAA is already highlighting the GOP's split on whether the U.S. should continue providing Ukraine with this military aid.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, threatened to withhold her vote from the NDAA over Ukraine aid.

Greene tweeted Tuesday morning that she would withhold her vote from the NDAA if it contains funding for Ukraine.

"I heard the National Defense Authorization Act may have money for Ukraine in it. The NDAA should only fund our military for our defense. I want to be able to vote for a good NDAA, but I will not if it funds Ukraine. We should be pushing a peace deal not funding a war," she wrote.

Does the NDAA Fund Ukraine?

The NDAA indeed includes funding for Ukraine.

According to a mark of the bill released by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers of Alabama, the NDAA contains a provision that will "extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through fiscal year 2025." The NDAA authorized $800 million for the fiscal year 2023, according to a previous statement from the Department of Defense.

It also extends the "current lend-lease policy in Ukraine through fiscal year 2024.

"However, the NDAA also allows for new, enhanced oversight authorities for the Department of Defense inspector general (IG). Section 1221 allows the IG more oversight "by extending limited direct hire authority to the Department IG, modifying the direct hire authority granted to the Secretary of Defense.

"Specifically, the proposal would establish subsection (b) of section 9905 of title 5, United States Code, and provide direct hire authority to the Department of Defense IG to strengthen comprehensive and timely oversight of U.S. support and activities carried out in response to Russia's further invasion of Ukraine," the mark reads.

The NDAA has historically passed with bipartisan support, with both Democrats and Republicans voting against it in prior years. This means some defections are expected ahead of the vote later this year. In 2022, the NDAA passed the House of Representatives 329-101, with 39 Democrats and 62 Republicans voting against it.

Notably, Greene was one of those Republicans who voted against the bill last year.