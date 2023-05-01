McCarthy Shuts Down Russian Reporter On Ukraine Aid

GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had strong words Monday for a Russian reporter who suggested that he doesn't support the sending of "unlimited and uncontrolled" aid to Ukraine.

McCarthy headed a bipartisan congressional delegation to Israel on behalf of its 75th anniversary, which included a meeting with King Abdullah II and the Crown Prince in addition to being the first Speaker in 25 years to deliver a speech at Israel's Knesset.

Republican opposition to Ukraine aid since Russia's February 2022 invasion has escalated in recent months, led by calls from Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and others to reduce or even cut off aid entirely and to focus on American taxpayers.

"We know that you don't support the unlimited and uncontrolled supplies of weaponry and aid to Ukraine," the reporter, who introduced himself as part of Russian state-sponsored media outlet RIA Novosti, asked McCarthy. "So, can you comment: Is it possible in the near future [that] the U.S. policy regarding sending weaponry to Ukraine will change?"

McCarthy adamantly denied the reporter's implication that he does not support various forms of aid to Ukraine.

"I vote for aid to Ukraine, I support aid to Ukraine," McCarthy replied. "I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of the children, either.

"And I think for one standpoint you should pull out, and I don't think it's right. And we will continue to support because the rest of the world sees it just as it is."

The bipartisan delegation standing behind McCarthy at the podium clapped in unison following his remarks.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy holds a bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart at the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on April 30, 2023. McCarthy on Monday admonished a Russian reporter who asked him about his intentions on the U.S. continuing to provide aid to Ukraine. Amir Cohen/AFP/Getty

McCarthy in the past, prior to taking the speaker's gavel, alluded to not supporting "blank checks" proposed and voted on by members of Congress, in terms of security, financial and humanitarian aid that has consistently been provided by the U.S. and NATO allies to Ukraine since the war's inception.

"I do think that McCarthy is speaking for the majority of the party here, and I believe he has been consistent in his position on Ukraine," Patricia Crouse, a political science practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, told Newsweek via email.

"Last year he did say that there would be no "blank check" for Ukraine, but he never said that the U.S. should end its support of Ukraine, nor has he ever put any of the blame for the conflict on Zelensky."

The anti-Ukraine aid contingent is "small but vocal," she added.

Aid for Ukraine was generally supported by a majority of Americans in the war's first year. An AP-NORC poll at the time, for example, found that nearly two-thirds of the country—including 65 percent of Republicans—supported weapons being sent for the Ukrainian military's benefit.

But a dozen or two Republicans mainly in the House, including others jockeying for position as part of potential presidential runs like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have soured on continuous aid.

In March, DeSantis said U.S. support for Ukraine against Russia was not "vital" should he declare his candidacy for 2024. His remark was met with repudiation from Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley and Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio—the latter of whom said, "I don't know what he's trying to do or what the goal is."

House Republican Paul Gosar tweeted last December, following the passing of a $1.7 trillion spending bill that included $47 billion in new aid for Ukraine, that "America has 99 problems but the Ukraine ain't one."

Earlier this year, GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced a House resolution to end U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine.

It was co-sponsored by the following 10 Republicans Representatives:

Andy Biggs of Arizona

Lauren Boebert of Colorado

Paul Gosar of Arizona

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Anna Paulina Luna of Florida

Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Mary Miller of Illinois

Barry Moore of Alabama

Ralph Norman of South Carolina

Matt Rosendale of Montana

During a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip to Washington, D.C., in December, GOP Representatives Gaetz, Boebert, Jim Jordan and Andrew Clyde were among those who stayed seated during the speech. Greene didn't attend the gathering.

Mikhail Troitskiy, professor of practice at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told Newsweek via email that the position of the GOP leadership has "evolved" over the last several months.

He said the change from overall skepticism accompanied by financial arguments about unlimited aid to being more supportive of the Biden administration's efforts to repel Russian aggression may have come after McCarthy spoke with Zelensky via phone in April.

It may also have to do with Tucker Carlson's recent ousting from Fox News, he added, as the host had been critical of Zelensky and U.S. involvement. Russian state media has publicly commented on Carlson's exit.

"The GOP leadership may be finding their earlier caveats regarding support for Ukraine unsustainable as the evidence of Russian atrocities grows, including the mounting casualties among Ukrainian children as a result of Russian missile strikes on apartment buildings in Ukraine," Troitskiy said.

McCarthy's position is one to watch considering the statements and views expressed by Donald Trump regarding Ukraine, he added.

"If the GOP leadership considers the possibility of throwing their weight behind a presidential candidate other than Donald Trump, they would need to distance themselves from the most controversial of Trump's positions—such as his calls for scaling back the U.S. aid to Ukraine," Troitskiy said.