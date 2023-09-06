Dog Abandoned at Shelter With Puppies by Owner Who Wanted Them Euthanized

A dog who was dumped at a shelter with her puppies by an owner who wanted them "euthanized" is seeking a second chance at life.

In a video posted to TikTok by Rags to Riches Animal Rescue, a non-profit shelter for homeless or neglected animals in Florida's Tampa Bay area, introduced followers to Bella, a 6-year-old boxer mix who was rejected in the most heartbreaking circumstances.

Writing alongside the clip introducing Bella, Dominique Amerosa, the founder of Rags to Riches Animal Rescue, explained the heartbreaking circumstances that led to her being in her care.

"I saved Pearl from being euthanized with her puppies after her owner dropped her off at the shelter and requested it," she said. "She's had a hard life, most likely used as a breeding/junkyard dog."

Pearl the rescue dog was abandoned with her puppies. Her carers believe she was likely used for breeding or as a junkyard dog. Rags to Riches Animal Rescue

Sadly, mixed breeds are all too commonly found in animal shelters in the U.S. A 2015 study conducted by the National Animal Interest Alliance found that purebred dogs account for just 5 percent of all canines living in shelters.

Bella is a very special dog though and one worthy of a new forever home. "She's the most gentle soul I've met," Amerosa told followers. "She only ever wants approval and love." Though it's sometimes the case that shelter dogs come with baggage acquired through the difficult start to life they have endured, Bella is different.

Aside from some skin allergies that are being treated with doses of cytopoint, she'd fit in perfectly alongside pre-existing pets, with Amerosa noting she "loves cats and does good with little dogs."

Bella cuts a serene figure in the video posted to TikTok, happy to sit on a cushion and take in her surroundings. Despite the cruelty meted out to her at the start of her life, she remains playful too and is happy to fool around with Amerosa in the clip.

At the time of writing, the video of Bella has been watched over 100,000 times, with Amerosa hopeful that by shining a light on her story and loving temperament, she may land herself a new home.

There's certainly been plenty of support for her on social media, with animal lovers on TikTok flocking to comment on the clip. One viewer said she was "literally a bunny dog," with another commenting that she was an "angel baby."

Others were stunned that anyone could ever abandon her in such circumstances. "Why would someone do that?" one user asked. "What a beautiful girl."

Elsewhere, one TikTok user declared: "She deserves the best home and family! I hope she gets it soon!" while another wrote: "I love her squishy little face. I hope she finds her forever home!!" The hope is that her newfound social media fame will help Bella to do exactly that.

Newsweek has contacted Rags To Riches Animal Services for comment.

