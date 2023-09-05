Rescue Dog's Sad Expression After 425 Days in Shelter: 'Broke My Heart'

Heartbreaking footage showing a rescue dog on her first day at an animal shelter and at the same facility more than a year later has been shared online.

Staff members at Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, shared the comparison video of Blackberry to TikTok on Day One and Day 425 of her stay at the shelter because they felt she had "waited long enough" to be adopted.

Dogs can say so much with a simple facial expression. This was highlighted in a 2016 study published in the journal Animals, which pointed out that dogs have a range of facial expressions that clearly indicate their emotional state. The researchers concluded that dogs can show us they are happy, confused or sad in a way that similar species, such as wolves, are not able to.

Blackberry appears to be showing a range of emotions in the clip posted to TikTok. In the first section of the video, filmed on her first day at the shelter, she appears happy, energetic and excited for what is to come.

However, in the second part of the clip, she appears almost a completely different dog. The energy that was seemingly once there is gone, replaced by quiet resignation at her fate.

Blackberry on his first day at a shelter and, right, after 425 days. The change in how she looked struck many viewers of the TikTok video. animalcaresanctuary

In truth, shelter animals face an uphill battle to find a forever home. In a 2014 study published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science examining interactions between shelter pets and potential adoptees, researchers found that most prospective pet owners interacted with just one dog during their visits. Worse still, these interactions lasted an average of just eight minutes.

The heartbreaking reality of Blackberry's situation was not lost on those watching the video on social media. Commenting on the clip, one TikToker said: "This broke my heart and I'm crying right now! I wish I could help her!"

A second wrote: "Black dogs love just as hard and deserve the same in return!!!"

A third user added: "So Sad ...I wish I could Save them all ...Hope she gets a Forever home. Look at that Face!"

Blackberry may have cut a forlorn figure in the video, but posting the clip ultimately had the desired effect. She got the happy ending she deserved.

In a response updating followers on the situation, staff at the Animal Care Sanctuary wrote: "In just three days of this video being up, Blackberry has been adopted!! Thank you to everyone for helping Berry find her forever home!"

Blackberry is one of the lucky ones, though. Countless other dogs still sitting in shelters waiting for someone to take a chance on them. Some have been waiting years for a new home and will continue to do so until their time comes.

