Joy as Rescue Dog Who Spent 268 Days in Shelter Finds 'Forever Family'

An animal shelter has been celebrating after a dog that had been with them for 268 days finally went to her forever home.

One-year-old Pinky came to Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) nine months ago. A mixed breed but primarily terrier, she was transferred from an overcrowded shelter with some medical and behavioral needs.

"KHS is fortunate to have incredible staff to help monitor medical and behavioral needs, so we brought Pinky in because we knew she would have a good chance at meeting her forever family," Andrea Mattingly from KHS told Newsweek.

Pictures of Pinky, the dog who has found her "forever family" after spending over 200 days in a shelter. Kentucky Humane Society

Pinky has a series of medical needs and required a patient and special adopter, which meant that finding the perfect home for her wasn't easy.

In fact, Pinky spent 268 days at KHS before finally being adopted.

"We knew the adopter was out there, but it was like looking for a needle in a haystack," said Mattingly. "When she arrived at KHS, she was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone."

But with some help from the behavior team at the shelter, lots of playdates with volunteers and care from the vet team, Pinky hugely improved.

After almost 10 months with Pinky, the shelter made lots of memories with her and were thrilled when Tawana Graves and her family adopted the pup.

Pictures of Pinky, who was supported by staff at Kentucky Humane Society and has now found her perfect family. Kentucky Humane Society

Around 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

With approximately 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats, roughly 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year.

To celebrate Pinky's adoption, KHS shared the exciting news on their Facebook page where thousands of people shared in the joy.

In the comments, new owner Graves left a note to the shelter and said: "Thanks to everyone at KHS for everything and for giving us the opportunity to give Pinky her furever home. She is such a blessing."

Meanwhile, others shared in the joy that Pinky had finally found a forever home.

"Sometimes it takes a village and thank you KHS and all the volunteers for being Pinky's village. Have a happy ever after sweet girl, you certainly deserve it," wrote Debbie Maddox on Facebook.

Meanwhile Lynn Kalus said: "Awesome I am so glad Pinky got a wonderful home!!!"

"Hallelujah Pinky," said Sarah Barr Martin. "Just shows what love can do. Congratulations Pinky and your forever family."

Colleen Godrey Craft added: "Thank you all your caring of Pinky and thank you to her new family for rescuing her."

