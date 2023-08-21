Tears Over Dog's 'Beautiful' Reaction To Watching His Owner's Wedding Video

A video showing a dog's heartwarming reaction to his owners' wedding video is leaving viewers in tears.

Vanessa Van Der Haar from Melbourne, Australia, took to TikTok to share footage of her beloved pet pooch and "beautiful fur baby" Ollie watching "mummy and daddy's" big day.

In the clip, Ollie can be seen gazing up at the television while highlights from the wedding play out on the screen. The canine appears transfixed with proceedings on the TV and never takes his eyes off it for a second.

Ollie the dog watches his owners' wedding video. His joy was clear for all to see. vanessavanderhaar

There's a chance the footage is bringing back memories. After all, Ollie was in attendance for at least some of the wedding and can even be seen posing for pictures alongside the happy couple at one point in the video.

Ollie's not the first dog to be included in a wedding.

In a 2022 survey of 2,000 dog owners, commissioned by Amazon Handmade and conducted by OnePoll, 60 percent of respondents said they knew someone who had their dog at their wedding while 76 percent believed guests would react positively to having a canine involved.

Some would even be happy to give their dogs an important role on the big day. Many would happily have their canine companion serve as ring bearer (50 percent), flower girl (17 percent), or page boy (13 percent). A smaller number (9 percent) would even have their dog as their best man.

Though it's not clear whether Ollie had an assigned role at his owners' wedding, he did turn up to the event decked out in a fancy doggy tuxedo.

It's impossible to know if Ollie had any inkling of how special a day his owners' wedding was. However, his reaction to the video suggests that, on some level, it remains a cherished memory.

Ollie's most heartfelt reaction in the video comes as Van Der Haar can be seen speaking in front of her new husband and their assembled guests at their reception.

As her speech finishes, the bride and groom share a warm embrace. Watching it back at home, Ollie climbs up onto the cabinet in front of the television to put his snout to the screen.

It's almost as if he's attempting to kiss the happy couple himself. Ollie's reaction had some viewers on TikTok welling up. "Oh my God that's so sweet," one user wrote alongside a teary-face emoji.

A second viewer agreed that the dog's reaction to the video was "so beautiful." Ollie isn't the first dog to seemingly appear overcome with emotion at his owners' marriage. In one recent viral clip, a dog who was alongside his human parents at the altar began crying as the ceremony began.

Newsweek has contacted Van Der Haar for comment.

