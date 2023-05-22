Dog Bites Off More Than She Can Chew After Finding 'Best Stick Ever'

A dog owner has shared footage of the moment her English Staffordshire terrier tried desperately in vain to take home "the best stick ever."

The only problem for Rari the staffy was that the stick in question was more like a log and, try as she might, it simply would not budge.

Dogs love sticks but it goes beyond just mere playthings. A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Psychology concluded dogs like to chew on sticks because they "enjoy the sensation of chewing" and it lifts their mood.

The study also noted that the way in which dogs hold sticks between their front paws suggests they serve as a type of tool. In this instance, it's to relieve pain and clean their mouths.

Quite how that would have worked with Rari and this particular "stick" is anyone's guess, but the English Staffordshire terrier is definitely a fan of sticks.

Her owner Lauren, who lives in Sydney, Australia, told Newsweek: "We were walking past the stick and she noticed it from the footpath and pulled me over to it. Very out of the blue. We had passers-by stop and watch, laughing at Rari because of the noises she was making."

Rari is quite small for a staff. "We often get comments that she is a puppy due to her size," Lauren said. But she doesn't let her size hold her back, especially when it comes to dealing with sticks.

In the clip, Rari can be seen digging away at the sand surrounding the log, looking for a way in which she might be able to pick up the "stick" and head off without it.

Unfortunately, her efforts prove fruitless and frustration soon starts to kick in, with Rari heard squealing at several points during the clip. Lauren can be heard on the clip trying to coax Rari away. Though she eventually succeeded, Lauren reckoned Rari might have been there for hours had she not intervened.

"She would literally stay there all day and chew the stick until her teeth fell out," Lauren said. Rari's interest in the log is nothing new. Lauren said she's always shown a keen interest in sticks of any shape and size.

In fact, her interest goes beyond just sticks. "She tried to pull a tree out of the ground once," Lauren said. The 5-year-old staffy's interests extend beyond sticks and trees though.

"Rari is very playful and has heaps of energy. She is stick and ball obsessed, loves the beach, playing with kids, she is super friendly and very spoiled," Lauren said. "She is so funny and has so much personality."

