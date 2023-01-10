Labrador Collecting Giant Sticks Every Day for His Back Yard Melts Hearts

A video captioned, "It's the retriever in him," that reminds us why we all love dogs, has gone viral on TikTok with 3.8 million views. In the video—posted to the page @Emma&Duke—Duke, a black mixed breed dog, can be seen sitting with a new stick. The camera then pans to his owner's garden, where sticks of all sizes litter the ground.

The text reads: "When he's a 10 but he brings a stick home after every walk."

One user commented: "Do you think he would notice, or care, or get depressed somehow if you got rid of the sticks?"

The OP replied: "We do clear them up and move them into the garage to dry out. He doesn't care, he just goes and gets more haha :)."

While not all dogs excel at fetch, most will chew on a stick given half a chance, but why the obsession?

Why Do Dogs Love Sticks?

Nature's dog toys, sticks come in all shapes and sizes and most dogs have a preference. You might see dachshund with a log or a German shepherd with a twig.

While experts are not entirely sure why dogs love sticks so much, theories range from their similarity to bones, to their soft and chewy texture, to their scent, which is often musky and earthy and attractive to dogs. Equally, some breeds, like retrievers, love having something to chew on.

According to website WagWalking.com, "dogs naturally love to source their own toys. They possess a curious nature that compels them to forage for unique treasures."

They explain that foraging is a way for domesticated dogs to satisfy some ancient natural urges.

"Because the wild dog needed to procure his food through dedicated searching and hunting, it's only natural for our more domesticated canine friends to possess the same urgency for sourcing valuable items," they say. "Foraging allows our dogs to explore and follow where their noses and curiosity take them, and it also affords the opportunity to claim prizes to enjoy later."

What Did TikTok Say?

TikTok users mused over what Duke's plan for the sticks might be.

Aga said: "He's got a plan to build a log cabin."

Phitoktik commented: "Wants you to log burner, so you can save money on heating, and can buy him more treats…Smart."

NF wrote: "Bro is building a tree house."

