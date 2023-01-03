Golden Retriever Reuniting With Mom After Two Years Leaves Internet Sobbing

A golden retriever reuniting with his mom after two years has left the internet sobbing.

Karina, 27, from Texas, told Newsweek about bringing her 2-year-old dog Arlo to see his relatives in December. The pup can be seen inquisitively sniffing his mom and his full-blood sibling Libby.

Their owner was unable to determine if Arlo's mom recognized him or not, but she says the meeting made it easier for Arlo to "accept" Libby. She recorded the reunion and shared it on her TikTok page @arlosgoldenadventures, and it has since been viewed more than 627,000 times.

Karina told Newsweek: "We went to Alabama to pick up our puppy Libby. The breeder is the same one we used for Arlo so we took him to see his mom again.

"Both Arlo and his mom did a little bit of sniffing. Arlo seemed to compare smells from his mom and new sister Libby. I think he recognized they had a similar smell."

Do Female Dogs Remember Their Puppies?

The video captioned "Do you think dogs remember their mom's and litter mates' smell?" has received more than 61,000 likes.

In short, the answer to the question is yes, but every dog is different, according to Top Dog Tips.

"Some dams (the female parent of an animal) remember their puppies even years after separation and some may not recognize their puppies at all," says the site that provides dog owners with information about their pets' health and care.

Most pups spend time with their mom until they are eight weeks old. Top Dog Tips has pointed out that female dogs may be able to recognize their pups after a few months apart as they acknowledge the "puppies' scent and even see their behavior."

After a few years, the mom "may acknowledge the presence of the other dog but [that] doesn't mean they ultimately remember them as well."

Karina told Newsweek: "After a while of sniffing, Arlo got very excited and started barking. That's when the breeder took the mom away because she was afraid they would get too crazy in her house.

"I'm not sure if Arlo's mom recognized him since she didn't get to sniff him very much because the breeder was holding her, but we are happy we took him to see her.

"We think the fact he got to compare his mom's smell with Libby's smell helped him accept Libby much faster!" Karina added.

More than 100 TikTokers have commented on the viral clip, and some people have been reduced to tears, including Karina. The owner wrote: "I might've shed a tear or 2."

One user posted: "I'm crying," while another commented on the mother's reaction: "She's throwing a lot of avoidance signals."

Other TikTokers wrote about their dogs' reunion stories. "My doggo goes to see his mom and dad, and a few siblings when I go out of town! he always snuggles his momma," commented one.

