Internet Obsessed With Dog Trainer's 'Fantastic' Tip to Brush Pets' Teeth

A video of a dog being trained to feel comfortable with having his teeth brushed has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which has received more than 870,000 views, was posted by @sftdnyc, the TikTok account of The School for the Dogs in New York City.

A caption shared with the post reads: "Watch trainer Anna use cooperative care to work with student Michael on having his teeth brushed!"

Maintaining healthy teeth is a crucial part of a pet's overall health. Dental issues can cause, or be caused by, other health problems, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

"Your pet's teeth and gums should be checked at least once a year by your veterinarian for early signs of problems and to keep your pet's mouth healthy," says the AVMA.

How to Get Your Dog Comfortable With Having Their Teeth Brushed

Being able to brush your dog's teeth successfully is all down to making it a positive experience for both you and your pup, veterinarians Lorraine Hiscox and Jan Bellows said in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains.

"Make the experience positive by praising your dog throughout the whole procedure, with reassurance through every step," the veterinarians added. They recommended the following tips for the best results:

If your pooch is small enough, hold them securely in your lap, with their head facing away from you. For larger dogs, you should sit on a chair and have your pup sit beside you so that you can comfortably handle their mouth and teeth.

Rub your finger or a soft cloth over the outer surfaces of your dog's teeth, using a back-and-forth motion, focusing on where the gum touches the tooth surface. "Be careful to stay on the outside surfaces of the teeth to avoid being accidentally bitten," Hiscox and Bellows warned.

If your dog seems comfortable with having their teeth rubbed, let them taste a bit of the pet toothpaste from your finger. Don't use human toothpaste, which is not formulated to be swallowed.

Once your dog has accepted the taste of pet toothpaste, apply a small amount to the cloth and rub it over their teeth.

When your dog is completely used to you rubbing their teeth with a cloth, you're ready to start using a toothbrush.

'Fantastic' Way of Getting Your Pup Used to Teeth Brushing

A message overlaid on the latest viral clip reads: "POV [point of view]: Anna teaches your dog to feel comfortable having their teeth brushed."

The footage shows trainer Anna sitting cross-legged on a floor, while Michael the dog is seen laying in front of her. He is directed to place his chin on her legs and given a treat after he obeys her direction.

Anna then gently places her hand on the top of Michael's snout before using her hands to open the side of his mouth and briefly expose his teeth before handing him another treat.

Anna repeats this sequence a couple of times, but this time briefly holds a toothbrush against the dog's teeth before giving him another treat. Anna repeats this series of actions two more times, but instead of holding the toothbrush still, she gently brushes it back and forth on the dog's teeth as the clip ends.

Several TikTok users praised the teeth-brushing tip demonstrated in the latest viral clip. LaurenC wrote: "This is fantastic! I love to have visuals!"

Mochi Pompom posted: "omg [oh my god] i needed this video."

Christine Fox Dog Trainer commented: "Perfection. So [beautifully] done." And Autumn wrote: "I love this so much!"

