Laughter As Dog Can't Contain Excitement at Mail Delivery—'Almost Took Off'

A Pomeranian's over-the-top reaction to a leaflet being posted through the door has sent the internet into a spin, with many empathetic owners suggesting that their dog can't help but do this too.

The hilarious video was posted by the dog's owner, Lauren, on the pup's dedicated TikTok page, @pepperthepom_x, showing how Pepper responded to a simple flyer being posted through the door.

Pepper's sheer joy and excitement was palpable, as she repeatedly spun around in circles, leading her owner to joke that "she almost took off." The video was posted on August 6, and it's already been viewed more than 3.2 million times and has received over 546,000 likes on TikTok.

While the mail arrives most days, Pepper isn't accustomed to seeing it be delivered for herself, as the video notes that most of it goes in the mailbox outside. But getting the see the flyer mysteriously appear in the letterbox was a mind-blowing experience for Pepper.

Someone at the door, or mail arriving through the letterbox, is a common trigger for many dogs as it awakens their protective senses. As explained by the American Kennel Club (AKC), reactivity is commonly confused with canine aggression, but it is merely an overreaction to stimuli or the situation they find themselves in.

There are many factors that make a dog prone to reactivity, and the AKC suggests that it could be down to genetics, lack of socialization, insufficient training, a frightening experience, or a combination. However, the website highlighted that reactivity is usually driven by the dog's fear.

Some dogs can appear aggressive for various reasons such as resource guarding, when a dog holds onto its possessions and won't share them, leash reactivity, nipping or rough play, the AKC explains.

The clip of Pepper's over-the-top reaction to the post arriving has quickly become a viral hit, with many users demanding that Lauren repost it with different sounds to enhance its hilarity.

In only a matter of days, the viral video has impressed millions of TikTokers and received over 2,900 comments already.

One person commented: "Why do dogs have so much beef with mail?"

While another TikTok user wrote: "Good thing she didn't overreact."

A fellow Pomeranian owner joked that "the spinning is such a Pomeranian behavior," to which Lauren responded: "It's literally engraved into their DNA."

