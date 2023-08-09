Watch Inspiring Moment Rescue Dog Finally Conquers Her 'Biggest Fear'

People across the internet have been reduced to tears after watching the moment a once-frightened rescue dog conquered her fear of water.

In a viral TikTok video posted by owner @danielleclark4, Aspen, the canine, can be seen joyfully running into the water to join Clark, who lives in Chicago.

Speaking to Newsweek, Clark said: "We don't know what prompted her to face her fear, but my friend and I were all calling her name, and the other dog Cooper, was wagging his tale looking for her."

Aspen, four, can be seen taking a dip in the water for the very first time. The video clip has gone viral. Danielle Clark/TikTok

The monumental moment has racked up 2.8 million views since it was shared on August 5. The on-screen text explains that four-year-old Aspen's "biggest fear" had been water since she was adopted in 2021.

"She was a super timid dog when I first got her and she wouldn't look anyone in the eyes," Clark said. "She couldn't go up a flight of stairs without crying and shaking, and she was very malnourished.

"The biggest thing I did to help with her anxiety and overcoming her fears was a lot of socialization like going to dog parks everyday and taking her by the water to see the waves to watch the other dogs go for a dip."

Fear of water can be a common trait among shelter dogs, but they can be helped through enrichment activities and human interaction.

Newsweek reached out to dog trainer Meera Puppins, who said: "The real marker of whether the dog has overcome her fear of water lies within freedom of choice. If the dog now starts to choose to enter bodies of water without being coaxed by her owner, this could be a sign that the dog is genuinely starting to overcome her fear."

U.K.-based Puppins, the author of Practically Perfect Puppy & Other Lies, shared three top tips:

Find the fun, not the fear factor! Just keep swimming Know what is safe

Puppins said: "If your dog is nervous of water due to a bad experience, don't drag them to the sea to get them "used to it." Instead, try and look for activities involving water that your dog enjoys. This could be splashing in puddles, or chasing the hosepipe in the garden. Start enjoying the water safely with your pup, and work on changing their negative experience, to a positive one.

"For some pups, swimming lessons can help them to overcome their fear of water, and help to keep them safer in the water. You can do this by searching for your local canine hydrotherapy center and see if they offer swimming lessons. By working with a professional hydrotherapy instructor, your pup can take things at their own pace, in a safe environment, and build their confidence along the way."

Puppins points out that safety is "often overlooked" when dogs are living their best lives in the water but there are risks involved.

"If your dog has become unwell after playing in the water, this could make them nervous or hesitant to get back into the water again," she added.

"It is important to avoid water with blue or green algae as it can be highly toxic to dog," Puppins said. "Sea water, if ingested, can cause vomiting or diarrhea in dogs."

Thousands of TikTok users have commented on the clip, which has over 874,000 likes.

One comment, with 31,500 likes, said: "I hope you know that she overcame that fear just so that she could be close to you."

"You should be so proud. You made her feel safe enough to face her fear. She knows she is loved," said another.

