Dog's Way of Caring for Owner With Multiple Chronic Illnesses Melts Hearts

A social media video that captures a dog caring for his owner, who has multiple chronic illnesses, has stunned viewers online.

The viral video shows how Salem the 5-year-old Doberman crossbreed races to assist his owner with her daily needs whenever he's called on for help, anytime and anywhere.

"Everyone loves when Salem is zooming through my house to do tasks for me. This is just going to be a video of him zooming to get stuff," the video's creator announced at the beginning of the clip.

The intelligent pup is then shown listening carefully to his owner and responding as soon as she delivers a command. When asked if he's ready, Salem's ears prick back to indicate that he's on alert to help and indeed ready to act.

His owner then tells him to "get the remote," and the Doberman sprints off to the other side of the couch to retrieve the remote and hand it over to his owner.

Clearly eager to please and happy to help, Salem continues to follow his owner's orders elsewhere in the house whenever he gets commanded to bring objects to his owner. The viral video then shares the pup working hard at different locations within the house to retrieve and collect items for his owner.

The video had been captioned: "Salem is a dog who craves having a job to do. He loves doing tasks on my bad days."

While the video's creator has clarified that Salem is not a service dog and that he is just a well-trained and devoted pet, his attention to detail and diligent assistance resembles that of a service animal.

As defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, a service animal is a dog that has been trained to perform tasks or do work that directly relates to its handler's disability or special need.

A service dog is a highly trained dog with excellent manners and obedience. The Americans with Disabilities Act only considers dogs, and miniature horses trained to guide blind people, as official assistance animals. No other animals are considered service animals or get the benefit that service animals do of accompanying their owners in all public spaces.

What Do the Comments Say

@siriuslysalem Salem is a dog who craves having a job to do. He loves doing tasks on my bad days. (I have multiple chronic illnesses. I trained salem to help me on those really bad days when i need the extra help) ♬ original sound - Sirius & Salem

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 14 by @SeriouslySalem, the TikTok post has been liked by over 9,000 users and commented on more than 100 times.

One user wrote: "I love that his ears stood at attention when you said 'ready.'"

"He's on a MISSION," another user added.

"Employee of the month," shared a different TikTok-er.

Newsweek reached out to @SeriouslySalem for comment.

