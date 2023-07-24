Hilarious Clip Shows How Rescue Dog Got Revenge on Mom for Taking Vacation

A TikTok video that shows a dog's rage against his owner after she ditched him for a vacation has stunned audiences online.

The viral clip, which was posted on Sunday to the social media platform, left users shocked after it showed that the disgruntled dog had torn all his owner's shoes to shreds in what has been taken as an act of revenge against being left at home.

The video's creator, @lchevy6, had shared in the post that the pup, named Otto, had been left in the care of a dog sitter. However, it's clear to see that the rescue pup was unsatisfied by being left at home by his owner.

"Otto loved having a special friend stay with him for the week but apparently was still pissed off at momma for leaving him," the TikToker wrote under the post.

"[He] couldn't destroy one pair, had to do one of each! Guess we have to find dog friendly rentals from now on," they added, touching on Otto's attack on their shoe collection.

However, falling into destructive patterns and ignoring house rules when left alone or apart from an owner is common sign of separation anxiety in dogs.

It's common for dogs and other companion animals to form strong attachments to their owners and siblings, and being apart from the key members of their household for any period of time can cause or trigger separation anxiety. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) writes on its website that separation-related behavior (SRB) occurs when a dog is left alone.

"In many cases, the behavior is a result of distress," the RSPCA said.

Common signs of separation anxiety include a dog howling or barking, peeing indoors or being destructive like Otto was, which would occur when left alone or kept apart from their loved ones.

The animal welfare organization recommends that dogs prone to separation anxiety be left in a stress-free environment with toys they are fond of or people they know to minimize any discomfort they may feel. Over time and with training and persistence, separation anxiety can be reversed.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform, the TikTok post has been liked by over 119,000 users and commented on more than 800 times.

"He knew which ones would hurt the most," one user wrote.

"At least the sitter moved the shoes before he got to more," another user added.

"just making it so you can't go anywhere again. everyone else is cool, just not you. lolol," a third commented.

"this is what we call payback for not taking him on vacation," another user wrote.

